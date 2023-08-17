(A N N E X U R E - I)

S P E C I A L R E S O L U T I O N # 1

Resolved That:

"Pursuant to Section 85 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, the Authorized Capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from Rs. 1,500,000,000 divided into 150,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs.10 each to Rs. 2,000,000,000 divided into 200,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs.10 each by creation of 50,000,000 additional ordinary shares of Rs.10/‐ each of the Company and for that purpose Clause V of the Memorandum of Association and Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby accordingly amended to read as under:

Clause V of the Memorandum of Association:

The Authorized Capital of the Company is Rs. 2,000,000,000/‐ (Rupees Two billion only) divided into 200,000,000 (Two Hundred million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/‐ (Rupees Ten only) each, with powers to increase and reduce the capital for the time being into several classes in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2017.

Article 4 of the Articles of Association:

The Authorized capital of the Company is Rs. 2,000,000,000/‐ (Rupees Two billion only) divided into 200,000,000 (Two Hundred million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/‐ (Rupees ten only) each with powers to increase, reduce, consolidate, sub‐ divided or otherwise reorganize the share capital of the Company.

Further resolved that:

"The additional shares when issued shall carry equal voting rights and rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in all respects/matters in conformity with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017."

Further resolved that:

"Company Secretary and/or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company be and are hereby singly authorized to do all acts, deeds and things, take all necessary steps and decisions to obtain all approvals required, if any, and to sign, execute, deliver, and file all requisite documents to the relevant authorities in this regard."

- 1 -