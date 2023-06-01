Netsol Technologies : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (Prior to Publication)

NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

NOTICE OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an Extra-Ordinary General ("EOGM") Meeting of NETSOL Technologies Limited (the "Company") will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company situated at NetSol IT Village (Software Technology Park) Lahore Ring Road, Ghazi Road Interchange, Lahore Cantt., and through vide link facility to transact the following business:

Special Business

1. To consider and approve, an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 1.5 billion to Rs. 9 billion as recommended by the Board of Directors and pass the following special resolution with or without any modification, addition or deletion:

Resolved That:

"Pursuant to Section 85 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, the Authorized Capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from Rs. 1,500,000,000 divided into 150,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs.10 each to Rs. 9,000,000,000 divided into 900,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs.10 each by creation of 750,000,000 additional ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company and for that purpose Clause V of the Memorandum of Association and Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby accordingly amended to read as under:

Clause V of the Memorandum of Association:

The Authorized Capital of the Company is Rs. 9,000,000,000/- (Rupees Nine billion only) divided into 900,000,000 (Nine Hundred million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, with powers to increase and reduce the capital for the time being into several classes in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2017.

Article 4 of the Articles of Association:

The Authorized capital of the Company is Rs. 9,000,000,000/- (Rupees Nine billion only) divided into 900,000,000 (Nine Hundred million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each with powers to increase, reduce, consolidate, sub-divided or otherwise reorganize the share capital of the Company.

Further resolved that:

"The additional shares when issued shall carry equal voting rights and rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in all respects/matters in conformity with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017."

Further resolved that:

"Company Secretary and/or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company be and are hereby singly authorized to do all acts, deeds and things, take all necessary steps and decisions to obtain all approvals required, if any, and to sign, execute, deliver, and file all requisite documents to the relevant authorities in this regard."

Statement of material facts under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to the Special Business is annexed to the Notice of EOGM.

Ordinary Business

2. To consider dissemination of annual audited financial statements through QR enabled code and web link instead of transmitting the same in the form of CD/DVD/USB and approve the following resolution as a special a special resolution with or without modification:

Resolved That:

