Certain Common Stock of NETSTARS Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

Details:

The Company will provide the Joint Lead Managers with the prior written consent of the Joint Lead Managers for a period from the date of execution of the Principal Underwriting Agreement until the 180th day (March 23, 2024) after the listing date (including the day of listing). (However, this offering, the green shoe option , stock splits and stock options or restricted stock compensation (that is not exercised or transferred during the lock-up period, and the dilution rate on a potential stock basis due to cumulative issuance, etc. during the lock-up period does not exceed 1%) ) except for issuance related to )



In addition, KJP2 LP and SAI GLOBAL JAPANFUND I, LLLP, the shareholders of the Company, have notified the joint lead manager of the Company that the 90th day (December 24, 2023) after the date of listing (including the day) from the date of execution of the principal underwriting agreement. Sale, etc. of the Company's common stock (however, if the underwriter's sale and sale price is 1.5 times or more of the issue price or sale price in this offering, etc., and the sale is conducted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.) We have agreed not to engage in any other activities (excluding sale, etc.).



In addition, Yasuki Yamaguchi, Bin Chen, Gen Adachi, Hisahiro Chofuku, Tetsuya Inada, Keisuke Takishima, Azuma Fujita, Kenjiro Umemoto, Hisao Asano, Hirokazu Mashita, Taro Fukuyama, and Mitsuhiro Yoshida, who hold stock acquisition rights of the Company , Kensuke Kobayashi, Naoto Nakakubo, Dawei Li, Yuji Kano, Hitoshi Ito, Toru Morita, Zhuoqian Yang, Takeshi Fujimoto, Kaining Shi, Liu Su, Li Luping, Jun Maruichi, Xie Yi, Ai Yamada, Motsuki, Wang Yuqing Jacqueline, Chiaki Nakamura, Wenyang Liu, Sowei Gui, Takashi Yamaji, Takeshi Takahashi, Shigeo Yamamoto, Nannan Liu, Zhiwei Li, Jiang Wei, Jicheng Li, Jian Li, Yunfeng, Rui Wang, Yuju Chen, Yuzhong Kim, NguyenThanhDuong, PhamThanhHai, Kanae Miyagawa, Tokugawa Yoan, Royal Guo, Song Heng, Miyagi Kohei, Oikawa Kenichi, Oto Kenichi, Fan Sele, Liu Xi, Yao Danli, Yuki Akita, Kazuhiro Kunimoto, Kazusai Midorikawa, Yoshiyoshi Suzuki, Yui Segawa, Ching Dai, Mirai Muraoka , Wang Guangzhong, Xu Liang, Li Nan, Ge Lijun, Zhang Hong and 111 others will submit to the joint lead managing company the 180th day after the listing date (including the day) (March 23, 2024) from the date of signing the principal underwriting contract. It has been agreed that the Company's stock acquisition rights and the Company's common stock acquired by exercising the stock acquisition rights will not be sold, etc., until the period until the joint lead manager's prior written consent.



