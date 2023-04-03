Advanced search
    NTST   US64119V3033

NETSTREIT CORP.

(NTST)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
18.12 USD   -0.88%
04:57pNetstreit Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pNETSTREIT Announces Daniel Donlan as Chief Financial Officer
BU
02/24Transcript : NETSTREIT Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
NETSTREIT Announces Daniel Donlan as Chief Financial Officer

04/03/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Daniel P. Donlan as its new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (“CFO”) effective April 10, 2023. Mr. Donlan will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Dallas, TX.

“We are pleased to welcome Dan to the NETSTREIT team,” said Mark Manheimer, Chief Executive Officer of NETSTREIT. “Dan’s extensive capital markets, investor relations, and net lease industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to opportunistically raise growth capital and source high quality investments to produce strong risk adjusted returns. I would also like to thank Lori Wittman for stepping in as Interim Chief Financial Officer while we conducted this search. Her tireless dedication to our shareholders is greatly admired and appreciated.”

As CFO, Mr. Donlan will be responsible for all corporate finance, accounting, treasury, capital markets, and investor relations functions as well as human resources and information technology activities for the Company.

Mr. Donlan is joining NETSTREIT from his current role as Senior Vice President, Head of Capital Markets at Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT). In this role, Mr. Donlan led the company’s corporate finance, capital raising, and investor relations efforts. Prior to joining Essential Properties, Mr. Donlan was a Managing Director at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. where he served as the company’s lead REIT research analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Donlan held various REIT research roles at Janney Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Mr. Donlan graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.B.A. in Finance.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 M - -
Net income 2023 8,68 M - -
Net Debt 2023 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 215x
Yield 2023 4,41%
Capitalization 1 061 M 1 061 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 94,2%
Managers and Directors
Mark L. Manheimer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori B. Wittman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Todd Minnis Chairman
Matthew A. Troxell Lead Independent Director
Robin McBride Zeigler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSTREIT CORP.-0.27%1 061
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-4.69%36 585
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.31%16 429
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-7.79%12 081
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-2.11%10 452
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-3.52%8 039
