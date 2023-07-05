NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.NETSTREIT.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-451-6152

International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference call playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13739741

The playback can be accessed through August 3, 2023.

About NETSTREIT Corp.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

