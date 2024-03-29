NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the “Company”) today announced the release of its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. The report details NETSTREIT’s ongoing commitment to corporate governance, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship efforts.

“I am proud to present our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights our initiatives and achievements during the last year. As we grow, we will continue to work towards enhancing our corporate responsibility goals and ensure they align with our corporate strategy to bring long term value to our shareholders,” said Mark Manheimer, Chief Executive Officer of NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report can be accessed at netstreit.com/corporateresponsibility.

About NETSTREIT Corp.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

