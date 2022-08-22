Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nettlinx Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511658   INE027D01019

NETTLINX LIMITED

(511658)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
77.85 INR   +2.10%
01:46aNETTLINX : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
08/13Nettlinx Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/08NETTLINX : Proceedings Of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nettlinx : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

08/22/2022 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nettlinx Limited (NETTLINX)B roadcast Date And Time : 22/08/2022 11:04:28 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

Nettlinx Limited has submitted a Disclosure under Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Nettlinx Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 05:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETTLINX LIMITED
01:46aNETTLINX : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
08/13Nettlinx Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/08NETTLINX : Proceedings Of AGM
PU
08/08NETTLINX : Scrutinizer Report
PU
08/04NETTLINX : Closure Of Trading Window
PU
08/04NETTLINX : Proceedings Of AGM
PU
07/13NETTLINX : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
07/11NETTLINX : AGM/Book Closure
PU
05/31NETTLINX : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
05/30Nettlinx Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 344 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net income 2022 27,8 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net Debt 2022 77,7 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 892 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart NETTLINX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nettlinx Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manohar Reddy Loka Chairman & Managing Director
Venkateswara Rao Narepalem Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Syam Kumar Head-Information Technology
Sai Ram Gandikota Secretary & Compliance Officer
Erwin Leopold Dieck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETTLINX LIMITED18.31%11
ARABIAN INTERNET AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CO. LTD.36.03%8 098
INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.7.79%3 374
CONVERGE INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.-38.75%2 535
BREDBAND2 I SKANDINAVIEN AB (PUBL)-31.20%134
FREEBIT CO., LTD.-8.28%128