Nettlinx : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

Nettlinx Limited (NETTLINX)
B roadcast Date And Time : 22/08/2022 11:04:28 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :
Nettlinx Limited has submitted a Disclosure under Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Nettlinx Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 05:45:04 UTC.