    511658   INE027D01019

NETTLINX LIMITED

(511658)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
83.45 INR   -0.24%
07:30aNettlinx : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
11/11Nettlinx Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/10Nettlinx to Raise Up to $1.2 Million Via Convertible Warrants Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nettlinx : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

11/21/2022 | 07:30am EST
Nettlinx Limited (NETTLINX)B roadcast Date And Time : 21/11/2022 17:49:42 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

Rohith Loka Reddy has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Attachment :

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nettlinx Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 12:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 344 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
Net income 2022 27,8 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net Debt 2022 77,7 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 957 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart NETTLINX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nettlinx Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manohar Reddy Loka Chairman & Managing Director
Venkateswara Rao Narepalem Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Syam Kumar Head-Information Technology
Sai Ram Gandikota Secretary & Compliance Officer
Erwin Leopold Dieck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETTLINX LIMITED26.82%12
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.81%161 903
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.30%135 854
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.60%99 604
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%94 812
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.68%60 276