NETTLINX

Date: 30.03.2024

To

Listing Manager, Listing Compliance,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street. Mumbai- 400001.

Phones: 9l -22-22721233 I 4,Fax:91 -22- 22721919.

Reft Scrin Code: 511658 (NETTLINX)

Dear Sir/ Madam,

To,

Listing Manager, Listing Compliance,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, 205(A),2nd Floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla, (West), Mumbai-400 070

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider

Trading) Regulations, 20 I 5

In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for Designated Persons of the Company from April 1,2024 and the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the dissemination of the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalohe) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024.

The details of the date of the Board meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 shall be intimated in due course of time.

Accordingly, all Designated Persons of the Company have been informed not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.

This is for the information of the Exchange.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Nettlinx Limited

Sairam Gandikota

Company Secretary & C

