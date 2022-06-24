Neturen : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review

During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy gradually began to recover from the economic stagnation due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, the outlook remains uncertain with rampant new mutant viruses, although vaccination rollout has progressed. In addition, stagnant production activities due to tight supply and demand of parts such as semiconductors and soaring steel prices affected corporate activities. Furthermore, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been causing great turmoil in the world economy.

Under these circumstances, the Group has been enhancing its corporate value by promoting the basic polices set forth in its 15th medium-term management plan "Change!! New NETUREN 2023" (a plan covering the three years from April 2021 to March 2024). The basic policies of the 15th medium-term management plan are as follows: Establishing a profit base by further strengthening the competitiveness of core businesses and introducing new technologies, new products, and new businesses to the market; Improving our information development capabilities by promoting digitalization through the establishment of the N-DX (NETUREN Digital Transformation) system; Placing the SDGs at the center of management, promoting CO2 reduction, and contributing to the creation of a sustainable society; and Producing human resources who can strengthen the Group's sales and marketing capabilities globally. In addition, the Group has done its utmost to secure orders and further promoted the cost reduction

measures that have been developed under the circumstances of the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review were ¥53,004 million (up 24.5% year on year), operating income was ¥3,704 million (up 302.6% year on year), ordinary income was ¥4,418 million (up 199.4% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2,690 million (up 903.4% year on year).

The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. For details, please refer to 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in accounting policies).

Results by business segment are as follows.

Specialty Steel and Wire Products Division

Net sales of civil engineering and construction-related products increased year on year due to strong construction demand, etc.

Net sales of automobiles-related products increased year on year following recovery from the global market slowdown in the automotive industry.

Net sales of construction equipment-related products increased year on year, mainly due to increased sales volume in Japan.

As a result, net sales were ¥31,205 million (up 27.2% year on year) and operating income was ¥1,317 million (up 92.2% year on year). Induction Heating Division

Net sales of induction heat treatment-related services increased year on year due to the recovery in orders from industries such as machine tools and construction machinery.

Net sales of induction heating equipment and related services increased year on year because demand in capital investment remained on a recovery trend.

As a result, net sales were ¥21,666 million (up 21.1% year on year) and operating income was ¥2,327 million (up 1,267.7% year on year).

