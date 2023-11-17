Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

November 8, 2023

Company name: Neturen Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 5976

URL: https://www.k-neturen.co.jp/

Representative: Katsumi Omiya, Representative Director, Member of the Board and President

Contact: Hideaki Shinohara, General Manager, Accounting Department, Administrative Headquarters

Phone: +81-3-3443-5441

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: December 6, 2023

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available

Availability of quarterly financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023-September 30,

2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 30, 2023 28,302 1.6 690 (50.4) 1,182 (41.8) 678 (44.4) September 30, 2022 27,859 14.2 1,393 (23.8) 2,030 (5.4) 1,221 (10.0) (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: ¥2,897 million [(32.4)%] Six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥4,288 million [66.1%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2023 18.22 - September 30, 2022 31.15 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of September 30, 2023 80,639 66,608 75.0 As of March 31, 2023 79,888 66,549 74.3

(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2023: ¥60,483 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥59,394 million