Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
November 8, 2023
Company name: Neturen Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number: 5976
URL: https://www.k-neturen.co.jp/
Representative: Katsumi Omiya, Representative Director, Member of the Board and President
Contact: Hideaki Shinohara, General Manager, Accounting Department, Administrative Headquarters
Phone: +81-3-3443-5441
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: December 6, 2023
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available
Availability of quarterly financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023-September 30,
2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2023
28,302
1.6
690
(50.4)
1,182
(41.8)
678
(44.4)
September 30, 2022
27,859
14.2
1,393
(23.8)
2,030
(5.4)
1,221
(10.0)
(Note) Comprehensive
income: Six months
ended September 30, 2023: ¥2,897 million [(32.4)%]
Six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥4,288 million [66.1%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2023
18.22
-
September 30, 2022
31.15
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of September 30, 2023
80,639
66,608
75.0
As of March 31, 2023
79,888
66,549
74.3
(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2023: ¥60,483 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥59,394 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year
ending March
-
24.00
31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
-
24.00
48.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
Full year
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
63,000
9.5
2,800
16.8
3,300
6.9
2,000
424.2
53.04
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None
* Notes:
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: -
Excluded: -
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements)" on page 7 of the appendix (Japanese version only).
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Retrospective restatement: None
- Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
September 30, 2023:
38,678,700 shares
March 31, 2023:
38,678,700 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
September 30, 2023:
1,924,638 shares
March 31, 2023:
970,011 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended September 30, 2023:
37,262,662 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
39,207,033 shares
- These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
-
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes (Notes on forward-looking statements, etc.)
The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on judgments made in accordance with information available at the time of the release of this document and include many uncertain factors. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors.
For the assumptions used for the financial results forecast as well as precautions regarding the use of such forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the Attachments (Japanese version only).
(Access to the materials for the quarterly financial results briefing for the second quarter)
The financial results briefing for the second quarter (for institutional investors and analysts) is scheduled for November 28, 2023. Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results (materials for the quarterly financial results briefing for the six months ended September 30, 2023) will be disclosed via TDnet and on the Company's website following the briefing.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,320
15,956
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
11,646
11,811
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims
3,364
4,080
Securities
158
275
Finished goods
1,459
1,767
Work in process
1,877
2,514
Raw materials and supplies
3,547
2,764
Other
2,198
2,150
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(189)
(195)
Total current assets
42,383
41,124
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
8,093
8,375
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
6,225
6,616
Land
9,890
9,950
Construction in progress
560
695
Other, net
717
736
Total property, plant and equipment
25,486
26,374
Intangible assets
Leasehold interests in land
691
736
Other
113
93
Total intangible assets
805
830
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
9,809
10,465
Long-term loans receivable
18
17
Retirement benefit asset
3
-
Other
1,523
1,942
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(141)
(114)
Total investments and other assets
11,212
12,310
Total non-current assets
37,504
39,514
Total assets
79,888
80,639
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
3,913
3,646
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
3,367
4,275
Short-term borrowings
1,262
671
Income taxes payable
172
349
Provision for bonuses
558
656
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
12
13
officers)
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
8
15
officers)
Other
2,501
2,799
Total current liabilities
11,797
12,429
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
138
21
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
6
6
officers)
Retirement benefit liability
362
348
Other
1,033
1,225
Total non-current liabilities
1,540
1,601
Total liabilities
13,338
14,030
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,418
6,418
Capital surplus
1,627
1,731
Retained earnings
47,639
47,750
Treasury shares
(688)
(1,613)
Total shareholders' equity
54,997
54,287
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,868
2,249
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,361
3,793
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
167
153
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,397
6,196
Non-controlling interests
7,155
6,125
Total net assets
66,549
66,608
Total liabilities and net assets
79,888
80,639
2
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the Six months ended September 30
(Million yen)
For the Six months ended
For the Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Net sales
27,859
28,302
Cost of sales
22,613
23,476
Gross profit
5,245
4,825
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,852
4,135
Operating income
1,393
690
Non-operating income
Interest income
48
71
Dividend income
92
134
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
81
81
method
Foreign exchange gains
303
92
Gain on sales of scraps
92
79
Other
52
66
Total non-operating income
671
525
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
28
28
Other
5
4
Total non-operating expenses
33
33
Ordinary income
2,030
1,182
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
12
11
Gain on sales of investment securities
0
13
Insurance claim income
3
6
Other
0
0
Total extraordinary income
17
32
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
0
0
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2
6
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
0
Total extraordinary losses
2
6
Profit before income taxes
2,045
1,208
Income taxes
608
365
Profit
1,436
843
Profit attributable to:
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interests
1,221
678
215
164
(25)
350
2,442
1,475
(6)
(13)
441
242
2,851
2,054
4,288
2,897
3,269
2,477
419
1,018
3
