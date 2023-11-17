Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

November 8, 2023

Company name: Neturen Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 5976

URL: https://www.k-neturen.co.jp/

Representative: Katsumi Omiya, Representative Director, Member of the Board and President

Contact: Hideaki Shinohara, General Manager, Accounting Department, Administrative Headquarters

Phone: +81-3-3443-5441

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: December 6, 2023

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available

Availability of quarterly financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023-September 30,

2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

September 30, 2023

28,302

1.6

690

(50.4)

1,182

(41.8)

678

(44.4)

September 30, 2022

27,859

14.2

1,393

(23.8)

2,030

(5.4)

1,221

(10.0)

(Note) Comprehensive

income: Six months

ended September 30, 2023: ¥2,897 million [(32.4)%]

Six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥4,288 million [66.1%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2023

18.22

-

September 30, 2022

31.15

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of September 30, 2023

80,639

66,608

75.0

As of March 31, 2023

79,888

66,549

74.3

(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2023: ¥60,483 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥59,394 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year

ending March

-

24.00

31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

-

24.00

48.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Full year

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

63,000

9.5

2,800

16.8

3,300

6.9

2,000

424.2

53.04

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: -
    Excluded: -
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements)" on page 7 of the appendix (Japanese version only).
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

September 30, 2023:

38,678,700 shares

March 31, 2023:

38,678,700 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

September 30, 2023:

1,924,638 shares

March 31, 2023:

970,011 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended September 30, 2023:

37,262,662 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

39,207,033 shares

  • These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes (Notes on forward-looking statements, etc.)
    The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on judgments made in accordance with information available at the time of the release of this document and include many uncertain factors. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors.
    For the assumptions used for the financial results forecast as well as precautions regarding the use of such forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the Attachments (Japanese version only).
    (Access to the materials for the quarterly financial results briefing for the second quarter)
    The financial results briefing for the second quarter (for institutional investors and analysts) is scheduled for November 28, 2023. Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results (materials for the quarterly financial results briefing for the six months ended September 30, 2023) will be disclosed via TDnet and on the Company's website following the briefing.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,320

15,956

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

11,646

11,811

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims

3,364

4,080

Securities

158

275

Finished goods

1,459

1,767

Work in process

1,877

2,514

Raw materials and supplies

3,547

2,764

Other

2,198

2,150

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(189)

(195)

Total current assets

42,383

41,124

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

8,093

8,375

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

6,225

6,616

Land

9,890

9,950

Construction in progress

560

695

Other, net

717

736

Total property, plant and equipment

25,486

26,374

Intangible assets

Leasehold interests in land

691

736

Other

113

93

Total intangible assets

805

830

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

9,809

10,465

Long-term loans receivable

18

17

Retirement benefit asset

3

-

Other

1,523

1,942

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(141)

(114)

Total investments and other assets

11,212

12,310

Total non-current assets

37,504

39,514

Total assets

79,888

80,639

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,913

3,646

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

3,367

4,275

Short-term borrowings

1,262

671

Income taxes payable

172

349

Provision for bonuses

558

656

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

12

13

officers)

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

8

15

officers)

Other

2,501

2,799

Total current liabilities

11,797

12,429

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

138

21

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

6

6

officers)

Retirement benefit liability

362

348

Other

1,033

1,225

Total non-current liabilities

1,540

1,601

Total liabilities

13,338

14,030

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,418

6,418

Capital surplus

1,627

1,731

Retained earnings

47,639

47,750

Treasury shares

(688)

(1,613)

Total shareholders' equity

54,997

54,287

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,868

2,249

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,361

3,793

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

167

153

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,397

6,196

Non-controlling interests

7,155

6,125

Total net assets

66,549

66,608

Total liabilities and net assets

79,888

80,639

2

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the Six months ended September 30

(Million yen)

For the Six months ended

For the Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Net sales

27,859

28,302

Cost of sales

22,613

23,476

Gross profit

5,245

4,825

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,852

4,135

Operating income

1,393

690

Non-operating income

Interest income

48

71

Dividend income

92

134

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

81

81

method

Foreign exchange gains

303

92

Gain on sales of scraps

92

79

Other

52

66

Total non-operating income

671

525

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

28

28

Other

5

4

Total non-operating expenses

33

33

Ordinary income

2,030

1,182

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

12

11

Gain on sales of investment securities

0

13

Insurance claim income

3

6

Other

0

0

Total extraordinary income

17

32

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

0

0

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2

6

Loss on sale of investment securities

-

0

Total extraordinary losses

2

6

Profit before income taxes

2,045

1,208

Income taxes

608

365

Profit

1,436

843

Profit attributable to:

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests

1,221

678

215

164

(25)

350

2,442

1,475

(6)

(13)

441

242

2,851

2,054

4,288

2,897

3,269

2,477

419

1,018

3

