Neturen : Notice Concerning Application for a Listing on Prime Market, a New Segment of TSE

November 5, 2021 Company name: Neturen Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Katsumi Omiya, Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer (Securities code: 5976; 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Tomokatsu Yasukawa, Director, Member of the Board, Executive Officer, General Manager, Administrative Headquarters (Telephone: +81-3-3443-5441)

Notice Concerning Application for a Listing on

Prime Market, a New Segment of TSE

Neturen Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has decided, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, to apply for a listing on the Prime Market, one of the three market segments into which Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") will restructure itself.

The decision came after TSE informed the Company on July 9, 2021 that its initial assessment found that the Company satisfies the listing criteria for the Prime Market.

Going forward, the Company will follow necessary procedures for an application for a listing on the new market segment in accordance with the timetable that TSE has prepared.