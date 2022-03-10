Log in
NETUREN CO., LTD.

Neturen : Notice Concerning Cancellation of Treasury Shares

03/10/2022 | 03:33am EST
March 4, 2022

Company name:

Neturen Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Katsumi Omiya, Representative

Director, Member of the Board,

President and Chief Executive

Officer

(Securities code: 5976; 1st Section

of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Tomokatsu Yasukawa, Director,

Member of the Board, Executive

Officer, General Manager,

Administrative Headquarters

(Telephone: +81-3-3443-5441)

Notice Concerning Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Cancellation of treasury shares under the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Neturen Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a resolution was passed, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 4, 2022, to cancel its treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act, as described below.

1.

Class of shares to be cancelled:

Common shares of the Company

2.

Number of shares to be cancelled:

2,884,000 shares

(Percentage of the number of shares to be cancelled to the total number of issued and outstanding shares

before the cancellation: 6.59%)

3.

Scheduled date of cancellation:

March 18, 2022

(Reference)

Total number of issued and outstanding shares after the cancellation:

40,906,500 shares

Number of treasury shares after the cancellation (estimated):

1,000,118 shares

(Percentage of the number of treasury shares to the total number of issued and outstanding shares after the cancellation: 2.44%)

(Note) The number of treasury shares after the cancellation was calculated on the basis of the number of treasury shares as of February 28, 2022.

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Neturen Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
