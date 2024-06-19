Neturen : Notice Concerning Differences Between Full year Non consolidated Financial Results and Actual Results of Previous Fiscal Year
June 19, 2024 at 12:22 am EDT
May 9, 2024
Company name:
Neturen Co., Ltd.
Name of representative:
Katsumi Omiya, Representative
Director, Member of the Board,
President and Chief Executive
Officer
(Securities code: 5976; Prime
Market of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange)
Inquiries:
Hideaki Shinohara, General
Manager, Accounting Department,
Administrative Headquarters
(Telephone: +81-3-3443-5441)
Notice Concerning Differences Between Full-yearNon-consolidated Financial Results
and Actual Results of Previous Fiscal Year
Neturen Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there were differences between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and the actual results of the previous fiscal year, as described below.
1. Differences Between Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 and Actual Results of the Previous Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024)
(Million yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Basic earnings
income
income
per share
Results for the previous fiscal
year (fiscal year ended March 31,
33,690
851
2,073
630
16.35 yen
2023) (A)
Results for the current fiscal year
(fiscal year ended March 31,
32,599
795
1,872
1,556
42.27 yen
2024) (B)
Change (B-A)
(1,090)
(56)
(201)
925
Change (%)
(3.2)
(6.6)
(9.7)
146.8
2. Reasons for Differences
Net sales decreased due to such factors as postponements of construction projects caused by soaring construction material prices associated with civil engineering and construction-related products and delays in the progress of construction caused by labor shortages and labor hour regulations. Furthermore, the sales volume of construction equipment-related products and the number of orders received for induction heat treatment-related services for machine tools also decreased. As a result, net sales fell below the results of the previous fiscal year.
In terms of profits, operating income and ordinary income fell below the results of the previous fiscal year due in part to an increase in fixed costs caused by the decreases in the sales volume of civil engineering and construction-related products and construction equipment-related products, in addition to higher manufacturing costs caused by soaring prices of materials and electricity.
The significant increase in profit was mainly attributable to the absence of impairment loss in the current fiscal year, which was recorded in the previous fiscal year.
Neturen Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of prestressed concrete(PC) steel bars, steel wires and induction heating equipment. The Company is also enagegd in the leasing of office buildings and other related research and development business. It has two business segments. The Product-related segment manufactures and sells PC steel bar-related products for civil engineering and construction works, and high-strength spring steel wire-related products for automobile and two-wheel vehicle suspension springs. The Induction Heating (IH)-related segment offers induction heating apparatus, construction machine parts, and automobile components, including hollow rack bars and worm wheels. This segment is also involved in the heat treatment and processing businesses. The Company is also engaged in the leasing of office buildings and others.