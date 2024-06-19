May 9, 2024 Company name: Neturen Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Katsumi Omiya, Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer (Securities code: 5976; Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Hideaki Shinohara, General Manager, Accounting Department, Administrative Headquarters (Telephone: +81-3-3443-5441)

Notice Concerning Differences Between Full-yearNon-consolidated Financial Results

and Actual Results of Previous Fiscal Year

Neturen Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there were differences between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and the actual results of the previous fiscal year, as described below.

1. Differences Between Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 and Actual Results of the Previous Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024)

(Million yen) Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit Basic earnings income income per share Results for the previous fiscal year (fiscal year ended March 31, 33,690 851 2,073 630 16.35 yen 2023) (A) Results for the current fiscal year (fiscal year ended March 31, 32,599 795 1,872 1,556 42.27 yen 2024) (B) Change (B-A) (1,090) (56) (201) 925 Change (%) (3.2) (6.6) (9.7) 146.8

2. Reasons for Differences

Net sales decreased due to such factors as postponements of construction projects caused by soaring construction material prices associated with civil engineering and construction-related products and delays in the progress of construction caused by labor shortages and labor hour regulations. Furthermore, the sales volume of construction equipment-related products and the number of orders received for induction heat treatment-related services for machine tools also decreased. As a result, net sales fell below the results of the previous fiscal year.

In terms of profits, operating income and ordinary income fell below the results of the previous fiscal year due in part to an increase in fixed costs caused by the decreases in the sales volume of civil engineering and construction-related products and construction equipment-related products, in addition to higher manufacturing costs caused by soaring prices of materials and electricity.

The significant increase in profit was mainly attributable to the absence of impairment loss in the current fiscal year, which was recorded in the previous fiscal year.