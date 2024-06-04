This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Stock Exchange Code 5976 June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision of materials: June 4, 2024)

To Our Shareholders,

Katsumi Omiya

Representative Director, Member of

the Board, President and Chief

Executive Officer

Neturen Co., Ltd.

2-17-1Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku,

Tokyo, Japan

Notice of Convocation of the 113th Annual Shareholders' Meeting

We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to you, our shareholders, for your continued support to Neturen Co., Ltd. (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

We are pleased to inform you that the 113th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company will be held as set forth below.

In convening this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Company has taken electronic provision measures, which provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures") in electronic format, and it has posted this information on the following websites on the Internet. Please access either of the following websites to review the information.

[The Company website] https://www.k-neturen.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the TSE website above, enter "Neturen" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or our stock exchange code "5976" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" section.

If you are not attending the meeting on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in written form or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting posted in the matters subject to electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights by 5:45 p.m. JST, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Yours very truly,