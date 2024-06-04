This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Stock Exchange Code 5976 June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision of materials: June 4, 2024)
To Our Shareholders,
Katsumi Omiya
Representative Director, Member of
the Board, President and Chief
Executive Officer
Neturen Co., Ltd.
2-17-1Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
Notice of Convocation of the 113th Annual Shareholders' Meeting
We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to you, our shareholders, for your continued support to Neturen Co., Ltd. (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").
We are pleased to inform you that the 113th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company will be held as set forth below.
In convening this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Company has taken electronic provision measures, which provide information contained in the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures") in electronic format, and it has posted this information on the following websites on the Internet. Please access either of the following websites to review the information.
[The Company website] https://www.k-neturen.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html
[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the TSE website above, enter "Neturen" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or our stock exchange code "5976" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" section.
If you are not attending the meeting on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in written form or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting posted in the matters subject to electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights by 5:45 p.m. JST, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Yours very truly,
Notes
1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. JST on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Registration will start at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Venue:
The Company's conference room, 15th Floor, Oval Court Ohsaki Mark West,
2-17-1Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
(Please see the access map to the venue at the bottom of this document.)
3. Meeting Agenda:
Purpose of the Meeting 1. Report on the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and audit
Matters to be reported: results for Consolidated Financial Statements by the independent auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 113th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
2. Report on Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 113th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors, Members of the Board
Proposal 3: Election of 3 Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Proposal 4: Election of 1 Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
End
- If you are attending the meeting, you are kindly requested to submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the reception desk at the venue.
- Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations and provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following matters of the matters subject to electronic provision measures will not be included in the paper- based documents provided to shareholders who requested the delivery of such documents. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the independent auditor have audited the documents subject to audit,
including the following items.
- The following item of the Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- The following item of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
- If any amendments are made to matters subject to electronic provision measures, such amendments will be posted on the respective websites where the matters are posted.
(Information) We plan to distribute the progress of this year's Shareholders' Meeting on our website in early July. We will notify shareholders about how to view this information by a resolution notice that will be sent to shareholders after the closure of the Shareholders' Meeting.
Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company has a basic policy to maintain stable dividends to shareholders while making strategic investments for growth and conducting stable business operations.
Please note that "stable dividends" are dividends on equity (DOE) rate of 3.0% or more.
With regard to the year-end dividend (ordinary dividend) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, we propose a year-end dividend of 25 yen per share, placing importance on shareholder returns and taking into comprehensive consideration its business performance, financial conditions, and other factors. As a result, the total annual dividend, including the interim dividend of 24 yen, will be 49 yen per share.
- Kind of property for dividends Cash
-
Matters related to allotment of property for dividends to shareholders and its total amount 25 yen per share of common stock of the Company
Total amount: 905,100,425 yen
- Effective date for distribution of dividends from surplus June 27, 2024
Proposal 2: Election of 6 Directors, Members of the Board
The terms of office of six (6) Directors, Members of the Board will expire at the closure of this Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Accordingly, the election of six (6) Directors, Members of the Board is proposed.
The candidates for Directors, Members of the Board are as follows:
Attendance at the
No.
Name
Gender
Current positions
meetings of the
Board of Directors
Katsumi
Representative Director, Member of the
100%
1
[Reelection]
Male
Board
Omiya
(15/15)
President and Chief Executive Officer
2
[Reelection]
Nobumoto
Male
Director, Member of the Board
100%
Ishiki
Senior Managing Executive Officer
(15/15)
3
[Reelection]
Takashi Suzuki
Male
Director, Member of the Board
100%
Managing Executive Officer
(15/15)
4
[Reelection]
Tomokatsu
Male
Director, Member of the Board
100%
Yasukawa
Executive Officer
(15/15)
[Reelection]
5
[Outside officer]
Mineo Hanai
Male
Director, Member of the Board
100%
[Independent
(15/15)
officer]
[Reelection]
6
[Outside officer]
Yoshiko
Female
Director, Member of the Board
100%
[Independent
Moriyama
(15/15)
officer]
Candidates for Directors, Members of the Board
No.
1
No. of the
Name
Career summary, positions, assignments and
Company's shares
(Date of birth)
status of other important positions concurrently assumed
owned by the
candidate
April 1983
Joined the Company
Reelection
June 2012
Director, Member of the Board
June 2016
Managing Director, Member of the Board
Katsumi Omiya
October 2020
Representative Director, Member of the Board and President
(March 24, 1960)
June 2021
Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and Chief
Executive Officer (present)
74,008
Attendance at the
meetings of the
Board of Directors:
15/15 times
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board
Since his appointment as Director, Member of the Board in June 2012, Mr. Katsumi Omiya has appropriately operated businesses in line with management strategies, and contributed to resolving management issues of the Company, as well as those of the entire Group both domestically and overseas.
In addition, since October 2020, he has been performing the supervision and management of the entire Group as Representative Director, Member of the Board and President of the Company actively and appropriately.
Based on his abundant experience and track record, the Company has judged that he is an asset for the Company that can supervise and manage the entire Group appropriately in implementing any and all measures for improving the corporate value of the Group, and proposes his continued appointment as Director, Member of the Board.
April 1982
Joined TRW Automotive Japan Co., Ltd. (currently, ZF Japan Co.,
Ltd.)
February 2001
Joined Colin Corporation (currently, Fukuda Colin Co., Ltd.)
Reelection
April 2001
Joined the Company
February 2006
Joined Toyo Fastener Co., Ltd.
Nobumoto Ishiki
April 2007
Joined the Company
June 2017
Director, Member of the Board
(October 9, 1959)
April 2020
Managing Director, Member of the Board
38,769
June 2021
Director, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer
April 2023
Director, Member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer
April 2024
Director, Member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer;
supervising engineering development, business planning and
development, DX promotion, and facilities; General Manager, Information Strategy Office (present)
[Status of other important concurrent position]
Representative Director and President, Neturen Heat Treat Co., Ltd.
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board
Since his appointment as Director, Member of the Board in June 2017, Mr. Nobumoto Ishiki has contributed to resolving issues on the engineering aspect of management of the Company, particularly concerning engineering development and production engineering of the Company and the domestic and overseas group companies.
Based on his abundant experience and track record, the Company has judged that he is an asset for the Company that can supervise and manage the entire Group and businesses he is in charge of appropriately in aiming at the early introduction of new products and technologies as well as business reforms for improving the corporate value of the Group, and proposes his continued appointment as Director, Member of the Board.
No. of the
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, assignments and
Company's shares
(Date of birth)
status of other important positions concurrently assumed
owned by the
candidate
April 1985
Joined the Company
Reelection
June 2016
Director, Member of the Board
April 2021
Managing Director, Member of the Board
Takashi Suzuki
June 2021
Director, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer
(June 29, 1962)
April 2024
Director, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer;
General Manager, Specialty Steel & Wire Products Division;
43,330
Attendance at the
General Manager, Global Procurement Headquarters (present)
meetings of the
[Status of other important concurrent positions]
Board of Directors:
Representative Director and President, Neturen America
15/15 times
Corporation;
3
President, Neturen (China) Slewing Bearing Co., Ltd.
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board
Since his appointment as Director, Member of the Board in June 2016, Mr. Takashi Suzuki has contributed to resolving global management issues concerning procurement particularly of raw materials, electricity, etc. for the Company and the domestic and overseas group companies, as well as management issues concerning the revenue management of the entire Group.
Based on his abundant experience and track record, the Company has judged that he is an asset for the Company that can supervise and manage the entire Group and businesses he is in charge of appropriately in aiming at global development and revenue growth for improving the corporate value of the Group, and proposes his continued appointment as Director, Member of the Board.
April 1986
Joined the Company
Reelection
June 2012
Director, Member of the Board
June 2021
Director, Member of the Board, Executive Officer
Tomokatsu
April 2022
Director, Member of the Board, Executive Officer; supervising
Yasukawa
safety, health and environmental affairs; General Manager,
(January 6, 1963)
Administrative Headquarters (present)
53,011
[Status of other important concurrent position]
Attendance at the
Representative Director and President, Neturen Meinan Co., Ltd.
meetings of the
Board of Directors:
4
15/15 times
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board
Since his appointment as Director, Member of the Board in June 2012, Mr. Tomokatsu Yasukawa has contributed to resolving management issues on the governance system for the Company as well as the domestic and overseas group companies and management issues on CSR activities positioning SDGs as the fundamentals of management.
Based on his abundant experience and track record, the Company has judged that he is an asset for the Company that can supervise and manage the entire Group appropriately in promoting corporate management with a focus on ESG for improving the corporate value of the Group, and proposes his continued appointment as Director, Member of the Board.
No.
Name
(Date of birth)
Reelection
Outside officer
Independent officer
Mineo Hanai
(July 19, 1947)
Attendance at the
meetings of the
Board of Directors:
15/15 times
Career summary, positions, assignments and
status of other important positions concurrently assumed
April 1972 Joined Nippondenso Co., Ltd. (currently, Denso Corporation) March 2000 Earned a doctoral degree in Engineering at Nagoya Institute of
Technology
June 2006 Senior Managing Director, Denso Corporation
June 2008 Representative Director and President, Asmo Co., Ltd. (currently, Denso Corporation)
June 2017 Outside Director, Member of the Board, the Company (present)
No. of the
Company's shares
owned by the
candidate
6,431
5
6
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director, Member of the Board and expected role
Since his appointment as Outside Director, Member of the Board in June 2017, Mr. Mineo Hanai has carried out the task with his abundant experience and achievements as a corporate manager in addition to specialist knowledge in the manufacturing industry to provide accurate advice and suggestions for issues for the improvement of technology development capabilities and business expansion promotion, contributing to resolving issues.
In addition, he has contributed to raising the level of management as a whole through active and appropriate supervision and instruction, including providing suggestions for raising the level of top management and future human resources.
The Company expects that he will continue to offer advice and suggestions on the management appropriately and supervise business execution from an independent position for improving the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term based on his experience as a manager.
For these reasons, the Company has judged that he is appropriately qualified as an Outside Director, Member of the Board of the Company, and proposes his continued appointment.
Reelection
April 1998
Registered as Attorney-at-Law (Daini Tokyo Bar Association)
Outside officer
December 2004
Qualified as attorney, State of New York, U.S.
July 2006
Joined TMI Associates
Independent officer
January 2010
Partner, TMI Associates
Female
February 2015
Counsel, TMI Associates (present)
June 2022
Outside Director, Member of the Board, the Company (present)
Yoshiko Moriyama
November 2022
Outside Director, YAMATO INTERNATIONAL INC. (present)
1,529
[Status of other important concurrent positions]
(June 26, 1964)
Counsel, TMI Associates;
Attendance at theOutside Director, YAMATO INTERNATIONAL INC. meetings of the
Board of Directors:
15/15 times
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director, Member of the Board and expected role
Since her appointment as Outside Director, Member of the Board in June 2022, with her specialist knowledge and abundant experience as an attorney, Ms. Yoshiko Moriyama has contributed to securing the legality and appropriateness of decision- making of the Board of Directors, through providing proactive advice and suggestions regarding management focused on corporate governance and compliance, from a position independent from the Company.
She is also capable of offering suggestions from a broad perspective to promote the reforms, with her abundant experiences in corporate legal affairs at home and abroad and specialist knowledge regarding diversity and corporate social responsibility (CSR), etc.
The Company expects that she will continue to offer advice and suggestions appropriately and supervise business execution from an independent position in terms of the legality and appropriateness of decision-making on the Company's management based on her experience as an attorney.
For these reasons, the Company has judged that she is appropriately qualified as an Outside Director, Member of the Board of the Company, and proposes her continued appointment.
(Notes) 1. There are no special interests between the candidates and the Company.
- Mr. Mineo Hanai and Ms. Yoshiko Moriyama are candidates for Outside Directors, Members of the Board and candidates for independent officers based on the stipulations of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
- Mr. Mineo Hanai is currently an Outside Director, Member of the Board of the Company, and the number of years since his appointment as Outside Director, Member of the Board shall be seven years at the closure of this Shareholders' Meeting.
- Ms. Yoshiko Moriyama is currently an Outside Director, Member of the Board of the Company, and the number of years since her appointment as Outside Director, Member of the Board shall be two years at the closure of this Shareholders' Meeting.
- At the time of the appointment as Director, Member of the Board, the Company entered into an agreement with Mr. Mineo Hanai and Ms. Yoshiko Moriyama as provided for in the Company's Articles of Incorporation, in accordance with the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to limit their liability pursuant to Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, and the maximum amount of liability pursuant to the agreement is the amount stipulated by laws and regulations. If the reappointment of Mr. Hanai and Ms. Moriyama is approved, the Company intends to continue the agreement.
- The Company has entered into a Directors and Officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act insuring all its Directors, Members of the Board to cover damages and litigation expenses incurred by the insured. Insurance premiums are fully borne by the Company. If the candidates take office as Director, Member of the Board, they will be insured under this contract, which is to be renewed with the same terms and conditions during the candidates' terms of office.
