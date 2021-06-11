Neturen : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

May 13, 2021

Company name: Neturen Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 5976

URL: https://www.k-neturen.co.jp/

Representative: Katsumi Omiya, Representative Director, Member of the Board and President

Contact: Takaaki Aoi, General Manager, Accounting Department, Administrative Headquarters

Phone: +81-3-3443-5441

Scheduled date of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders: June 25, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 28, 2021

Scheduled date of filing securities report: June 28, 2021

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % March 31, 2021 42,567 (12.8) 920 (55.9) 1,475 (28.8) 268 7.0 March 31, 2020 48,806 (7.9) 2,087 (41.5) 2,071 (49.2) 250 (73.7)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥1,351 million [-%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥(594) million [-%] Diluted Ratio of Ratio of Basic earnings Return on operating earnings ordinary income per share equity income to net per share to total assets sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2021 6.59 - 0.5 1.9 2.2 March 31, 2020 6.14 - 0.4 2.6 4.3