Netwealth Group Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 117.85 million compared to AUD 99.81 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 123.34 million compared to AUD 102.8 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 39.29 million compared to AUD 30.62 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.161 compared to AUD 0.126 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.161 compared to AUD 0.126 a year ago.