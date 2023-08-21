Today at 07:16 am

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Bioera advances 4.9 percent to EUR0.1080 on the heels of the more than 10 percent green with which it closed Friday evening's session.

Immsi advances 4.3 percent, after a 1.4 percent loss in the previous session.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Netweek is giving up 5.3 percent to EUR0.34 per share, after a 1.4 percent passivity on the eve.

LVenture Group is contracting 2.5% to EUR03120, also in slight red in the weekly frame.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

