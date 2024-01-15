(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Autostrade Meridionali advances 5.0% to EUR21.20 per share. There is high trading volume on the stock, with more than 63,600 changed hands compared to the three-month daily average of about 20,500.

Triboo advances 3.7 percent to EUR0.78 per share. The stock--which has been missing the ex-dividend since 2019--closed the previous session in the red by 1.8 percent.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Netweek is giving up 4.8 percent to EUR0.10, a new 52-week low.

Caleffi, meanwhile, is giving up 3.8 percent on the heels of Friday's 3.6 percent red.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.