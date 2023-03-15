Netweek also launches radio after expansion into local TV stations

(Alliance News) - Netweek Spa announced on Tuesday that it has added a new media to the company's offering, Radio Netweek, a DAB radio station present in six regions and with a very strong presence in Lombardy and important urban centers such as Milan, Turin, Genoa Florence, Rome, and Bari.

To support the launch of the new medium, cross-media initiatives are planned with the group's media present in the provinces reached by Radio Netweek, such as TV spots on regional and circuit broadcasters, fixed presence of a widget on all sites, continuous presence in print periodicals, and social campaigns on the profiles of 500,000 users.

The news comes after completing the expansion of the group's geographic coverage in the local TV station segment with the launch of TVdA in Valle d'Aosta, the acquisition of Telegenova, and obtaining authorization to launch two circuit channels in 14 Italian regions.

Alessio Laurenzano, managing director of Netweek, said, "With radio we complete the multimedia picture of the Netweek group, reaching four media in our portfolio. We are engaged in important integrations, but the synergistic potential is extraordinary as well as the communicative potential for our clients. A striking example is the recent agreement for exclusive broadcasting on our regional television stations in Valle d'Aosta, Liguria, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, and Marche, of the matches of the final phase of the King's Cup, one of Spain's major soccer events. After the great success of the first leg semifinals, we will have on April 5 the return free-to-air, on our regional TVs, exclusive of BarcelonaReal Madrid and the radio will be an integral part to the viewing of the event."

Netweek on Tuesday closed 1.5 percent in the red at EUR0.039 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.