Netweek arranges share regrouping; capital unchanged

(Alliance News) - Netweek Spa announced Tuesday that it has resolved to regroup its shares at the ratio of one new share for every ten existing shares.

As a result of the regrouping, the total number of Netweek ordinary shares will be reduced from 473.5 million ordinary shares to 47.4 million ordinary shares, with no change in Netweek's share capital, including 14.2 milioin ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Milan and 33.1 million ordinary shares not admitted to trading.

Netweek's stock closed Tuesday at par at EUR0.039 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

