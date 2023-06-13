Advanced search
    NTW   IT0004819030

NETWEEK S.P.A.

(NTW)
2023-06-13
0.0392 EUR    0.00%
12:28pNetweek arranges share regrouping; capital unchanged
AN
07:30aConafi in the lead; CIA in the rear.
AN
06/08Netweek S.p.A. announced that it expects to receive €5 million in funding
CI
Netweek arranges share regrouping; capital unchanged

06/13/2023
(Alliance News) - Netweek Spa announced Tuesday that it has resolved to regroup its shares at the ratio of one new share for every ten existing shares.

As a result of the regrouping, the total number of Netweek ordinary shares will be reduced from 473.5 million ordinary shares to 47.4 million ordinary shares, with no change in Netweek's share capital, including 14.2 milioin ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Milan and 33.1 million ordinary shares not admitted to trading.

Netweek's stock closed Tuesday at par at EUR0.039 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 24,2 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2022 -1,78 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net Debt 2022 2,90 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,57 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 38,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessio Laurenzano Director
Annalisa Lauro Independent Non-Executive Director
Pasquale Lionetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Carmen Panzeri Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Farina Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETWEEK S.P.A.2.08%6
AMAZON.COM, INC.50.68%1 298 653
JD.COM, INC.-34.62%57 491
COUPANG, INC.12.44%29 422
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-30.90%20 013
ETSY, INC.-24.44%11 165
