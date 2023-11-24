(Alliance News) - Netweek Spa announced on Friday that the fourth tranche amounting to EUR125,000 of the maximum EUR6 million convertible cum warrant bond loan was subscribed by Global Corporate Finance Opportunities.

Thus, the issuance of the fourth tranche resulted in the subscription of 25 bonds with a unit value of EUR5,000 at an issue price equal to 100 percent of par value.

At the same time, Netweek proceeded to issue to Global Corporate Finance Opportunities 125,000 warrants that will give it the option of converting an equal number of Netweek shares at a conversion price of EUR0.20, thus recognizing a premium of 20 percent over the quotation of the lowest average value of the last 20 trading days.

Netweek trades in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR0.16 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

