  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Netweek S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    NTW   IT0004819030

NETWEEK S.P.A.

(NTW)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-05 am EDT
0.0400 EUR    0.00%
01:40pNetweek, loss widens in 2022; revenues rise
AN
04:02aStock exchanges wait-and-see; Leonardo does well at Piazza Affari
AN
02:36aFutures bearish; traders await macro data
AN
Netweek, loss widens in 2022; revenues rise

04/05/2023 | 01:40pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Netweek Spa on Wednesday approved the draft separate and consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a loss of EUR1.9 million, worsening from a loss of EUR1.7 million in 2021.

Revenues, on the other hand, increased to EUR24.2 million from EUR23.3 million in the previous year.

Ebitda amounted to EUR605,000 from EUR937,000 in 2021. Weighing on the decline, the company explained in a note, were operating costs, which "despite the careful use of inventories and procurement policies, were heavily penalized by the increase in the price of raw materials," particularly paper and energy. These costs, in fact, are more than 80 percent higher than in FY 2021.

Ebit was negative EUR2.0 million from negative EUR1.4 million in the previous year.

Net debt as of December 31, 2022 is EUR6 million, a deterioration from December 31, 2021, when it was EUR5.4 million.

Netweek closed Thursday at par at EUR0.040 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

