(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Netweek Spa approved the consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, which closed with a negative consolidated net income of EUR13.4 million, which compares with the negative EUR1.9 million in the previous year.

Ebitda was negative and amounted to EUR300,000, worsening from the positive EUR600,000 in the previous sercizio.

Lastly, operating income as of December 31, 2023 was negative EUR13.1 million, down EUR11.1 million from the previous year, "mainly due to the write-down of the consolidation difference resulting from the merger transaction for a total of EUR9.2 million.

Net debt as of December 31, 2023 was EUR8.0 million, a EUR2.0 million deterioration from December 31, 2022, when it was EUR6.0 million.

Netweek closed Monday's session flat at EUR0.056 per share

