  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Netweek S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTW   IT0004819030

NETWEEK S.P.A.

(NTW)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  01:06:51 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.0362 EUR   -90.00%
04:32aNetweek, share regrouping occurred without capital change
AN
06/15Netweek, issued first tranche of EUR250,000 POC cum warrant
AN
06/15Stock exchanges down after Fed; ECB awaited
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netweek, share regrouping occurred without capital change

06/19/2023 | 04:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - Netweek Spa on Monday announced that it has regrouped the company's ordinary shares in the ratio of one new ordinary share for every 10 existing ordinary shares.

So, as a result of the regrouping, Netweek's total number of shares is 47.4 million from 473.5 million ordinary shares, with no change in share capital, including 14.2 million ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Milan and 33.1 million ordinary shares not admitted to trading.

The company also announced that the official price of Netweek's ordinary shares recorded on Euronext Milan on June 16 to value the fractions generated by the application of the regrouping ratio is EUR0.0365.

As of today, one share of Netweek is worth EUR0.036 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 24,2 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2022 -1,78 M -1,94 M -1,94 M
Net Debt 2022 2,90 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2022 -30,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,4 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart NETWEEK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Netweek S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETWEEK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessio Laurenzano Director
Annalisa Lauro Independent Non-Executive Director
Pasquale Lionetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Carmen Panzeri Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Farina Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETWEEK S.P.A.-5.73%56
AMAZON.COM, INC.49.39%1 287 572
JD.COM, INC.-29.00%62 425
COUPANG, INC.17.47%30 739
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.62%22 161
ETSY, INC.-21.02%11 669
