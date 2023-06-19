Netweek, share regrouping occurred without capital change

(Alliance News) - Netweek Spa on Monday announced that it has regrouped the company's ordinary shares in the ratio of one new ordinary share for every 10 existing ordinary shares.

So, as a result of the regrouping, Netweek's total number of shares is 47.4 million from 473.5 million ordinary shares, with no change in share capital, including 14.2 million ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Milan and 33.1 million ordinary shares not admitted to trading.

The company also announced that the official price of Netweek's ordinary shares recorded on Euronext Milan on June 16 to value the fractions generated by the application of the regrouping ratio is EUR0.0365.

As of today, one share of Netweek is worth EUR0.036 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

