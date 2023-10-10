(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Seri Industrial takes the top spot, advancing more than 10 percent to EUR3.13 per share, rearing its head again after three sessions among the bearish.

doValue, on the other hand, advances 7.5 percent to EUR3.81 per share, after a 1.4 percent loss in the previous session.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Netweek is giving up 9.0% to EUR0.2440, hitting its new 52-week low.

Restart, on the other hand, is giving up 5.4 percent, placing the price at EUR0.2120 after two sessions in which it accumulated an asset of more than 8 percent.

