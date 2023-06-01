Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Network International Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    NETW   GB00BH3VJ782

NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC

(NETW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:05:00 2023-06-01 am EDT
363.00 GBX   -0.82%
03:54aNetwork International Holdings extends deadline for potential offer
AN
02:57aNetwork International Extends Deadline for Potential Bids
MT
12:04aNetwork International to Further Extend Deadline for Proposed GBP2.1 Billion Brookfield Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Network International Holdings extends deadline for potential offer

06/01/2023 | 03:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Thursday said it extended its deadline for CVC Advisers Ltd and Francisco Partners Management LP to make a formal takeover offer.

Network International, a Middle East and Africa-focused payments provider, said the potential buyers now have until next week Friday to make a firm offer or say they do not intend to do so.

Network International first announced it had received a takeover proposal from CVC Advisers and Francisco Partners in April.

Under the proposal, Network International shareholders would receive 387 pence per share, representing a 58% premium to the stock's closing price the day before the announcement.

Network International shares were 0.7% lower at 363.60 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.02% 436.51 Real-time Quote.-3.95%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC -0.71% 363.2 Delayed Quote.22.82%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.64% 139 Real-time Quote.-8.62%
Analyst Recommendations on NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 508 M - -
Net income 2023 89,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,3x
Yield 2023 0,09%
Capitalization 2 415 M 2 415 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
EV / Sales 2024 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 953
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Network International Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,53 $
Average target price 4,74 $
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nandan Mer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rohit Malhotra Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rohinton Minoo Kalifa Independent Chairman
Sandeep Chouhan Chief Business & Technology Officer
Jamal Al-Nassai Associate Vice President-Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC22.82%2 415
FISERV, INC.12.57%69 731
BLOCK, INC.-6.37%35 592
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.19%25 967
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.73%17 051
EDENRED SE16.67%15 846
