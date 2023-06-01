Network International Holdings extends deadline for potential offer

(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Thursday said it extended its deadline for CVC Advisers Ltd and Francisco Partners Management LP to make a formal takeover offer.

Network International, a Middle East and Africa-focused payments provider, said the potential buyers now have until next week Friday to make a firm offer or say they do not intend to do so.

Network International first announced it had received a takeover proposal from CVC Advisers and Francisco Partners in April.

Under the proposal, Network International shareholders would receive 387 pence per share, representing a 58% premium to the stock's closing price the day before the announcement.

Network International shares were 0.7% lower at 363.60 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

