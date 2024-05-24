22 May 2024

To,

Dear Shareholder,

2023 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND NOTICE OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I am pleased to inform you that the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Network International Holdings Plc (the 'Company') have now been published on the Company's website at https://investors.networkinternational.ae/ and are also enclosed with this letter for those holders that elected to receive a hard copy.

Please read carefully the Notice convening the AGM and the Notes to the Notice and visit our website https://investors.networkinternational.ae/ for updates on any changes to the AGM schedule.

AGM attendance

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, which will allow members to participate electronically or in person at One Bishops Square London, E1 6AD, United Kingdom, at 8:30 am on 24 June 2024.

It is expected that two Directors will be present at the AGM venue or, if that is not possible, a location to be determined by the Board; and shareholders will be able to participate electronically as explained in the Notes to the Notice convening the AGM and on the Company's website. Any changes to the AGM arrangements will be announced via RNS and also on the Company's website.

Proxy voting

You will not receive a hard copy form of proxy for the 2024 AGM in the post. Instead, you will be able to vote electronically via www.signalshares.com. You will need to log into your Signal Shares account or register if you have not previously done so. To register, you will need your Investor Code, this is detailed on your share certificate or is available from our Registrar, Link Group.

Voting by proxy prior to the AGM does not affect your right to attend the AGM and vote in person should you so wish. Proxy votes must be received no later than 8:30 am on Thursday 20 June 2024.

If you need help with voting online, please contact our Registrar, Link Group, via email to shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk. Alternatively, please call on Tel: 0371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

Action you should take

Your vote is important to us and we encourage you to appoint your proxy as detailed in notes 12 to 19 and 27 to the Notice convening the AGM, or if you are a CREST member, appoint your proxy through the CREST proxy appointment service as detailed in notes 20 to 24 to the Notice. If you are an institutional investor, you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, as detailed in notes 25 and 26 to the Notice. Please note that the deadline for the receipt by our Registrars for all proxy appointments is 8:30 am on Thursday 20 June 2024.

The Board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of the resolutions.

We also encourage you to use the electronic platform for participating in the meeting. The electronic platform will give you the opportunity to participate online at the AGM, using your smartphone, tablet or computer, and you will be able to watch and listen to the proceedings at the meeting, ask questions, and cast your votes electronically as well. Please see the enclosed 'online shareholders meeting guide' for further details. This letter provides you with the Meeting ID, IVC (Investor Code) and your PIN required to login.