22 May 2024
To,
Dear Shareholder,
2023 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND NOTICE OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
I am pleased to inform you that the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Network International Holdings Plc (the 'Company') have now been published on the Company's website at https://investors.networkinternational.ae/ and are also enclosed with this letter for those holders that elected to receive a hard copy.
Please read carefully the Notice convening the AGM and the Notes to the Notice and visit our website https://investors.networkinternational.ae/ for updates on any changes to the AGM schedule.
AGM attendance
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, which will allow members to participate electronically or in person at One Bishops Square London, E1 6AD, United Kingdom, at 8:30 am on 24 June 2024.
It is expected that two Directors will be present at the AGM venue or, if that is not possible, a location to be determined by the Board; and shareholders will be able to participate electronically as explained in the Notes to the Notice convening the AGM and on the Company's website. Any changes to the AGM arrangements will be announced via RNS and also on the Company's website.
Proxy voting
You will not receive a hard copy form of proxy for the 2024 AGM in the post. Instead, you will be able to vote electronically via www.signalshares.com. You will need to log into your Signal Shares account or register if you have not previously done so. To register, you will need your Investor Code, this is detailed on your share certificate or is available from our Registrar, Link Group.
Voting by proxy prior to the AGM does not affect your right to attend the AGM and vote in person should you so wish. Proxy votes must be received no later than 8:30 am on Thursday 20 June 2024.
If you need help with voting online, please contact our Registrar, Link Group, via email to shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk. Alternatively, please call on Tel: 0371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.
Action you should take
Your vote is important to us and we encourage you to appoint your proxy as detailed in notes 12 to 19 and 27 to the Notice convening the AGM, or if you are a CREST member, appoint your proxy through the CREST proxy appointment service as detailed in notes 20 to 24 to the Notice. If you are an institutional investor, you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, as detailed in notes 25 and 26 to the Notice. Please note that the deadline for the receipt by our Registrars for all proxy appointments is 8:30 am on Thursday 20 June 2024.
The Board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of the resolutions.
We also encourage you to use the electronic platform for participating in the meeting. The electronic platform will give you the opportunity to participate online at the AGM, using your smartphone, tablet or computer, and you will be able to watch and listen to the proceedings at the meeting, ask questions, and cast your votes electronically as well. Please see the enclosed 'online shareholders meeting guide' for further details. This letter provides you with the Meeting ID, IVC (Investor Code) and your PIN required to login.
Meeting ID
Investor Code
PIN
Future Shareholder Communications
The majority of shareholders choose to receive Annual Reports and Notices of meetings electronically. This has a number of advantages for the Company and its shareholders. It increases the speed of communication, saves you time and reduces print and distribution costs and our impact on the environment.
Company law requires that the Company asks shareholders to consent to the receipt of communications electronically and via a website1. Please note that if you consent to website publication you will continue to be notified in writing and through the release of an announcement on the London Stock Exchange each time the Company places a statutory communication on the website. Annual Reports and other documents which are required to be sent to shareholders ('shareholder information') are published on our website at https://investors.networkinternational.ae/. If you consent, the website will be the way in which you access all future shareholder information.
Please note that you still have the right to request hard copies of shareholder information at no charge.
- If you would like to receive notifications by email, you can register your email address via the Share Portal www.signalshares.com or write to FREEPOST SAS (no stamp or further address detail is required. Please write in BLOCK CAPITALS).
- If you would like to receive shareholder information by means of a website, there is nothing more you need to do. You will be notified by post when shareholder information has been placed on the website.
- If you would like to receive shareholder information in hard copy form, you can register your request via the Share Portal www.signalshares.com or write to FREEPOST SAS (no stamp or further address detail is required. Please write in BLOCK CAPITALS).
Please note that if you hold your shares corporately or in a CREST account, you are not able to use the Share Portal to inform us of your preferred method of communication and should instead write to FREEPOST SAS (no stamp or further address detail is required. Please write in BLOCK CAPITALS).
If we do not receive a reply from you within 28 days of the date of dispatch of this letter, you will be deemed to have consented to website publication of shareholder information and you will not receive hard copies of shareholder information in the post.
Thank you for your continued support as a shareholder of Network International Holdings Plc. Yours sincerely,
Jaishree Razzaq
Chief Risk Officer and Group Company Secretary
Network International Holdings Plc
This letter has been sent to registered shareholders and to certain beneficial owners of shares who have been nominated by their registered holders of shares to enjoy information rights in accordance with section 146 of the Companies Act 2006 ("nominated persons"). Such nominated persons are advised that, in order to vote at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, they must issue an instruction to the registered holder of their shares. The Company may only accept instructions from registered holders of its shares and it would therefore be unable to act upon any instructions received from nominated persons.
Online Shareholders' Meeting Guide 2024
Attending the AGM electronically
We will be conducting a hybrid AGM, giving you the opportunity to attend the AGM and participate online, rather than attend in person, using your smartphone, tablet or computer.
If you choose to participate online you will be able to watch and listen to a live broadcast of the meeting, ask the board questions and submit your votes in real time and you will need to follow the enclosed Network International Online Shareholders' Meeting Guide.
1 The Company reserves the right to send hard copy documents to shareholders where, for example, overseas securities laws do not permit electronic communication or in other circumstances where the Company considers that electronic delivery may not be appropriate.
Network International Shareholder Guide
Meeting ID: 154-401-237
Meeting Access
Shareholders can participate the meeting remotely, via: https://web.lumiagm.com/154401237 This can be accessed online using the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari on your PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone. On accessing the meeting platform, you will be asked to enter your unique IVC and PIN.
Access to the Lumi platform will be available an hour prior to the start of the meeting.
Broadcast
Once logged in, and at the commencement of the meeting, you will be able to follow the proceedings on your device.
Voting
Once the Chair has formally opened voting, the list of resolutions will automatically appear on your screen. Select the option that corresponds with how you wish to vote.
Once you have selected your vote, the option will change colour and a confirmation message will appear to indicate your vote has been cast and received, there is no submit button.
To vote on all resolutions displayed select the "vote all" option at the top of the Screen.
To change your vote, reselect your choice. To cancel your vote, select the "cancel" button. You will be able to do whilst the poll remains open and before the Chair announces its closure.
Q&A
To ask a questions select the messaging icon from within the navigation bar and type your question at the top of the screen. To submit your question, click on the arrow icon to the right of the text box.
Requirements
An active internet connection is always required in order to allow you to cast your vote when the poll opens, submit questions and view the Broadcast. It is the user's responsibility to ensure you remain connected for the duration of the meeting.
As well as having the latest internet browser installed, users must ensure their device is up to date with the latest software release.
Duly appointed proxies and corporate representatives
If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chair of the meeting and for them to attend the virtual meeting on your behalf, please submit your proxy appointment in the usual way before contacting Link Group on +44 (0) 371 277 1020* in order to obtain their IVC and PIN. It is suggested that you do this as soon as possible and at least 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting.
If your shares are held within a nominee and you wish to attend the electronic meeting, you will need to contact your nominee as soon as possible. Your nominee will need to present a corporate letter of representation to Link Group, our registrar, as soon as possible and at least 72 hours (excluding non-business days) before the meeting, in order that they can obtain for you your unique IVC and PIN to enable you to attend the electronic meeting.
- Lines are open from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm Monday to Friday, calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Network International Holdings plc published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 08:21:04 UTC.