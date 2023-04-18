Network International : Notice convening Annual General Meeting
Network International Holdings Plc
(incorporated in England and Wales under number 11849292)
(the 'Company')
Registered office Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway
London, SW1H 0BL, United Kingdom
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Lincoln Centre
18 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3ED, United Kingdom
11:00 am on 18 May 2023
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in the document or as to the action you should take, you should seek your own advice from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares, please pass this document, together with the accompanying documents (except for any personalised form of proxy), to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer, so that they can pass them to the person who now holds the shares.
12 April 2023
Dear Shareholder,
I am writing to give you details of our fourth annual general meeting ('AGM') to be held at 11:00 am on 18 May 2023. The formal notice of AGM is set out on pages 3 to 5 of this document and an explanation of certain business to be considered and voted on at the AGM is set out on pages 6 to 19.
We propose to hold our 2023 AGM as a hybrid meeting, which will allow members to participate electronically or in person at The Lincoln Centre, 18 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3ED, at 11:00 am on 18 May 2023. Electronic participation allows you to attend and listen to the proceedings of the AGM, ask questions and vote your shares.
Should you wish to attend the AGM in person, I would refer you to the accompanying letter from Jaishree Razzaq, our Chief Risk Officer and Group Company Secretary, which gives more details of our current plans in relation to the holding of our AGM and how to participate electronically should you so wish.
Any changes to our AGM arrangements will be publicised by way of an RNS announcement and our website at https://investors.networkinternational.ae. Please be sure to check this website in advance of the meeting for the latest position.
Proxy Voting
Your vote remains important to us and we encourage you to appoint your proxy electronically via Signal Shares as detailed in notes 12 to 19 or, if you are a CREST member, appoint your proxy through the CREST proxy appointment service as detailed in notes 20 to 24 or, if you are an institutional investor, through the Proximity platform as detailed in notes 25 and 26. Please note that the deadline for the receipt by our Registrars of all proxy appointments is 11:00 am on 16 May 2023.
The Board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of the resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of the ordinary shares.
Yours faithfully,
Sir Ron Kalifa, OBE
Chairman
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the fourth Annual General Meeting of Network International Holdings Plc (the 'Company') will be held as a hybrid meeting at The Lincoln Centre, 18 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3ED, United Kingdom, on Thursday, 18 May 2023 at 11:00 am for the following purposes:
To consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 1 to 16, which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions of the Company, and resolutions 17 to 20, which will be proposed as special resolutions of the Company.
Ordinary Resolutions
Annual report and accounts
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
Remuneration report
2. To approve the Directors' remuneration report (excluding the directors' remuneration policy set out on pages 181 to 189 of the report) for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, as set out on pages 164 to 189 of the annual report and accounts 2022.
Remuneration policy
3. To approve the directors' remuneration policy, the full text of which is contained in the directors' remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, as set out on pages 181 to 189 of the annual report and accounts 2022.
Directors
To re-elect Sir Rohinton Kalifa, OBE as a director.
To re-elect Nandan Mer as a director.
To re-elect Darren Pope as a director.
To re-elect Anil Dua as a director.
To re-elect Victoria Hull as a director.
To re-elect Rohit Malhotra as a director.
To re-elect Habib Al Mulla as a director.
To re-elect Diane Radley as a director.
To re-elect Monique Shivanandan as a director.
Auditors
To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which the accounts are laid.
To authorise the audit committee for and on behalf of the board to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
Political donations
15. That, in accordance with section 366 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company and all companies that are subsidiaries of the Company at any time during the period for which this resolution has effect are authorised to:
make political donations to political parties and or independent election candidates, not exceeding £100,000 in total;
make political donations to political organisations other than political parties, not exceeding £100,000 in total; and
incur political expenditure not exceeding £100,000 in total,
provided that the aggregate amount of any such donations and expenditure shall not exceed £100,000 during the period beginning with the date of the passing of this resolution and ending at the close of business on 30 June 2024, or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, whichever is earlier.
For the purpose of this resolution the terms "political donations", "political parties", "independent election candidates", "political organisations" and "political expenditure" have the meanings set out in sections 363 to 365 of the Companies Act 2006.
Authority to allot shares
16. That
the Directors be authorised to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company
in accordance with article 6 of the Company's articles of association, up to a maximum nominal amount of £17,779,025.7 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any equity securities (as defined in article 7 of the Company's articles of association) allotted under paragraph (ii) below in excess of £17,779,025.7); and
comprising equity securities (as defined in article 7 of the Company's articles of association) up to a maximum nominal amount of £35,558,051.5 (such amount to be reduced by any shares allotted or rights granted under paragraph (i) above) in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue (as defined in article 7 of the Company's articles of association);
this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, or the close of business on 30 June 2024, whichever is earlier; and
all previous unutilised authorities under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 shall cease to have effect (save to the extent that the same are exercisable pursuant to section 551(7) of the Companies Act 2006 by reason of any offer or agreement made prior to the date of this resolution which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted on or after that date).
Special resolutions
General authority to dis-applypre-emption rights
17. That
in accordance with article 7 of the Company's articles of association, the Directors be given power to allot equity securities for cash;
the power under paragraph (a) above (other than in connection with a rights issue, as defined in article 7 of the Company's articles of association) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities having a nominal amount not exceeding in aggregate £2,666,853.8;
this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or at the close of business on 30 June 2024, whichever is earlier.
Additional authority to dis-applypre-emption rights
18. That
in addition to any authority granted under resolution 17, the Directors be given power
subject to the passing of resolution 16, to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred on them by that resolution under section 551 of that Act; and
to allot equity securities as defined in section 560(3) of that Act (sale of treasury shares) for cash, in either case as if section 561 of that Act did not apply to the allotment or sale, but this power shall be
limited to the allotment of equity securities up to a maximum nominal amount of £2,666,853.8; and
used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the board of the Company determines to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice;
this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or at the close of business on 30 June 2024, whichever is earlier; and
the Company may, before this power expires, make an offer or enter into an agreement, which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after it expires and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if this power had not expired.
Market purchase of own shares
19. That, in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act'), the Company is generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Act) of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') on such terms and in such manner as the Directors of the Company may determine provided that
the maximum number of Ordinary Shares that may be purchased under this authority is 53,337,077;
the maximum price which may be paid for any Ordinary Share purchased under this authority (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company in connection with the purchase) shall not be more than the higher of
an amount equal to 105% of the average of the middle market prices shown in the quotations for the Ordinary Shares in the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which that Ordinary Share is purchased; and
an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary Share on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out;
the minimum price which may be paid shall be the nominal value of that Ordinary Share (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company in connection with the purchase);
this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, or at the close of business on 30 June 2024, whichever is earlier, unless renewed before that time; and
the Company may make a contract or contracts to purchase Ordinary Shares under this authority before its expiry which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of this authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares in pursuance of any such contract.
Notice period for general meetings
20. That a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
Registered office
By order of the Board,
Suite 1, 7th Floor
Jaishree Razzaq
50 Broadway
London, SW1H 0BL
Chief Risk Officer & Group Company Secretary
United Kingdom
Registered number 11849292
12 April 2023
