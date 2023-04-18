Network International : Notice convening Annual General Meeting

12 April 2023

Dear Shareholder,

I am writing to give you details of our fourth annual general meeting ('AGM') to be held at 11:00 am on 18 May 2023. The formal notice of AGM is set out on pages 3 to 5 of this document and an explanation of certain business to be considered and voted on at the AGM is set out on pages 6 to 19.

We propose to hold our 2023 AGM as a hybrid meeting, which will allow members to participate electronically or in person at The Lincoln Centre, 18 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3ED, at 11:00 am on 18 May 2023. Electronic participation allows you to attend and listen to the proceedings of the AGM, ask questions and vote your shares.

Should you wish to attend the AGM in person, I would refer you to the accompanying letter from Jaishree Razzaq, our Chief Risk Officer and Group Company Secretary, which gives more details of our current plans in relation to the holding of our AGM and how to participate electronically should you so wish.

Any changes to our AGM arrangements will be publicised by way of an RNS announcement and our website at https://investors.networkinternational.ae. Please be sure to check this website in advance of the meeting for the latest position.

Proxy Voting

Your vote remains important to us and we encourage you to appoint your proxy electronically via Signal Shares as detailed in notes 12 to 19 or, if you are a CREST member, appoint your proxy through the CREST proxy appointment service as detailed in notes 20 to 24 or, if you are an institutional investor, through the Proximity platform as detailed in notes 25 and 26. Please note that the deadline for the receipt by our Registrars of all proxy appointments is 11:00 am on 16 May 2023.

The Board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your Board unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of the resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of the ordinary shares.

Yours faithfully,

Sir Ron Kalifa, OBE

Chairman