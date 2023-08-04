Company Number: 11849292

NETWORK INTERANTIONAL HOLDINGS PLC

(the Company)

The following resolution submitted to the General Meeting held on 4 August 2023 was passed:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

THAT, for the purpose of giving effect to the scheme of arrangement dated 12 July 2023 (as amended or supplemented) (the "Scheme") between the Company and the holders of Scheme Shares (as defined in the Scheme), a copy of which has been produced for this meeting and for the purposes of identification signed by the Chair of this meeting, in its original form or with or subject to any modification, addition, or condition agreed by the Company and BCP VI Neptune Bidco Holdings Limited and approved or imposed by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales:

the directors of the Company (or a duly authorised committee thereof) be authorised to take all such action as they may consider necessary or appropriate for carrying the Scheme into effect; and with effect from the passing of this resolution, the articles of association of the Company be and are hereby amended by the adoption and inclusion of the following new article 132:

"132. Scheme of Arrangement

In this article, references to the Scheme are to the Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 between the Company and the holders of Scheme Shares (as defined in the Scheme) dated 12 July 2023 (with or subject to any modification, addition or condition approved or imposed by the Court and agreed by the Company and BCP VI Neptune Bidco Holdings Limited ( Bidco )) and (save as defined in this article) terms defined in the Scheme shall have the same meanings in this article. Notwithstanding either any other provisions in these articles or the terms of any resolution whether ordinary or special passed by the Company in general meeting, if the Company issues or transfers out of treasury any Network Shares (other than to Bidco, any subsidiary of Bidco, any parent undertaking of Bidco or any subsidiary of such parent undertaking, or any nominee of any of them (each a Bidco Company )) on or after the date of the adoption of this article and prior to the Scheme Record Time such Network Shares shall be issued or transferred subject to the terms of the Scheme (and shall be Scheme Shares for the purposes thereof) and the original holder or subsequent holders of such Network Shares shall be bound by the Scheme accordingly. Notwithstanding any other provision of these articles, subject to the Scheme becoming Effective, any shares issued or transferred out of treasury to any person (other than a Bidco Company or its nominee(s)) at or after the Scheme Record Time (a New Member ) (each a Post-Scheme Share ) shall be issued or transferred on terms that they shall (on the Effective Date or, if later, on issue or transfer (but subject to the terms of paragraph (d) below)), be immediately transferred to Bidco (or such person as it may direct) (the Purchaser ), who shall be obliged to acquire each Post-Scheme Share in consideration of and conditional upon the payment of an amount in cash (the Consideration ) equal to the consideration to

Classification - Public