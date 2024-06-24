The following resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 24 June 2024 were passed:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

RESOLUTION 1

To receive the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

RESOLUTION 2

To approve the Directors' remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, as set out on pages 89 to 101 of the annual report and accounts 2023.

RESOLUTION 3

To re-elect Sir Rohinton Kalifa, OBE as a director.

RESOLUTION 4

To re-elect Nandan Mer as a director.

RESOLUTION 5

To re-elect Darren Pope as a director.

RESOLUTION 6

To re-elect Anil Dua as a director.

RESOLUTION 7

To re-elect Victoria Hull as a director.

RESOLUTION 8

To re-elect Rohit Malhotra as a director.

RESOLUTION 9

To re-elect Habib Al Mulla as a director.

RESOLUTION 10

To re-elect Diane Radley as a director.

RESOLUTION 11

To re-elect Monique Shivanandan as a director.

RESOLUTION 12

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which the accounts are laid.

RESOLUTION 13

To authorise the audit committee for and on behalf of the board to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

