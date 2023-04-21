Advanced search
    NETW   GB00BH3VJ782

NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC

(NETW)
2023-04-21
399.90 GBX   +11.08%
03:15aLondon Stocks Seen Edging Lower at the Open; PMIs Eyed
DJ
03:10aNetwork International confirms higher takeover bid
AN
02:58aNetwork International receives another, better offer
AN
Network International confirms higher takeover bid

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Friday confirmed that it has received another takeover offer, this time from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

The Middle East and Africa-focused payments provider has a market capitalisation of GBP2.12 billion.

It said that it offer is a "highly preliminary, non-binding proposal".

Network International said the offer is for 400 pence per share. This is a 1.3% premium to its closing price of 395.00p on Thursday. The stock was trading up at the bid price of 400.00p early Friday in London.

Brookfield is now required to make an offer by May 19.

"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made by Brookfield, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made," Network International said.

It added that is evaluating the Brookfield offer with its financial advisers and said a further statement will be made in due course.

On Monday, Network International confirmed that it has received a non-binding takeover proposal from a private equity consortium.

It said it has received a "non-binding" takeover proposal from CVC Advisers Ltd and Francisco Partners Management Ltd.

The consortium has offered to pay 387p per Network International share. This is a 58% premium to the company's shares closing price of 244.40p on Wednesday, being the last business day before the first announcement was made.

The consortium has until the close of play on May 11 to announce when or not it plans to make a firm offer.

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.40% 44.78 Delayed Quote.5.17%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. -0.43% 44.15 Delayed Quote.13.88%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.64% 470.56 Real-time Quote.4.75%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 11.11% 399.8 Delayed Quote.20.81%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.80% 154.28 Real-time Quote.2.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 438 M - -
Net income 2022 73,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 2 388 M 2 388 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 772
Free-Float 91,8%
Technical analysis trends NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,48 $
Average target price 4,85 $
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nandan Mer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rohit Malhotra Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rohinton Minoo Kalifa Independent Chairman
Mark Diamond Group Chief Technology Officer
Jamal Al-Nassai Associate Vice President-Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC20.81%2 388
FISERV, INC.15.84%72 790
BLOCK, INC.-0.76%37 628
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.85%28 779
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.62%15 878
EDENRED SE14.11%15 858
