  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Network International Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NETW   GB00BH3VJ782

NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC

(NETW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:38:50 2023-05-11 am EDT
371.40 GBX   -0.96%
05:20aCVC Consortium Gets Deadline Extension for Potential Network International Bid
MT
05:20aNetwork International extends deadline for CVC Advisers takeover offer
AN
04/21Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Late Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Network International extends deadline for CVC Advisers takeover offer

05/11/2023 | 05:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - Network International Holdings PLC on Thursday said it has agreed to extend the put up or shut up deadline for CVC Advisers Ltd and Francisco Partners Management LP to make a firm takeover offer for the firm.

Network International first announced it had received a takeover proposal from CVC Advisers and Francisco Partners in April.

Under the proposal, Network International would receive 387 pence per share, representing a 58% premium to the firm's closing price on the last business day before the announcement was made.

Following Thursday's extension, CVC Advisers and Francisco Partners now have until June 1 to make a firm offer for the Middle East and Africa-focused payments provider.

The offer by CVC Advisers and Francisco Partners is not the only takeover offer Network International has on the table, however.

In late April, Network International confirmed it had received a takeover offer from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd for 400p per share. This represented an 11% premium to the company closing price the year before the announcement.

Brookfield is required to make an offer by May 19, though Network International noted on Thursday that this deadline may be extended.

Shares in Network International were down 0.8% at 372.00p on Thursday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -3.32% 41.64 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. -3.09% 43.22 Delayed Quote.11.48%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 461.56 Real-time Quote.2.61%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC -1.01% 371.2 Delayed Quote.25.84%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.61% 150.04 Real-time Quote.-0.01%
Analyst Recommendations on NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 506 M - -
Net income 2023 89,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 521 M 2 521 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
EV / Sales 2024 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 953
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Network International Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Average target price 4,72 $
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nandan Mer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rohit Malhotra Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rohinton Minoo Kalifa Independent Chairman
Sandeep Chouhan Chief Business & Technology Officer
Jamal Al-Nassai Associate Vice President-Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC25.84%2 521
FISERV, INC.18.13%73 059
BLOCK, INC.-8.45%34 800
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.4.47%27 180
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.24%16 772
EDENRED SE14.90%15 979
