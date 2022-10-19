INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb to track oil slip, Asian peers

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on
Wednesday, helped by a drop in oil prices and tracking gains in
other Asian equities following the overnight rally in Wall
Street on strong corporate reports.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.38% higher at 17,553.90
as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.42%
to 59,210.96. Both indexes logged their third straight session
of gains on Tuesday and are at three-week highs.
Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S.
supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel
demand. Crude prices were higher in early Asian trade.
India, the world's third-biggest importer and consumer of
oil, benefits from a fall in crude prices as it brings down
imported inflation.
Among stocks, Network18 Media & Investments was
down 6.1% after it reported a loss for the second quarter on
Tuesday, as advertisers spent less.
Nifty 50 components Nestle India Ltd and Ultratech
Cement Ltd were up 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively, ahead
of their quarterly earnings results later in the day.
Helping with the sentiment, inflow of funds from domestic
investors in equities was strong in the previous session even as
foreign institutional investors sold shares.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net of 1.53 billion
Indian rupees ($18.6 million) worth of equities on Tuesday,
while domestic investors bought 20.85 billion rupees worth of
shares, as per provisional data available with the National
Stock Exchange.
In broader Asia, equities were mostly higher on Wednesday,
with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders
awaited British inflation readings later in the day.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.2%, but further gains were capped
by slight falls in Chinese shares.
($1 = 82.2910 Indian rupees)
