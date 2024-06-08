Network18 Media & Investments Limited Announces Management Changes

Network18 Media & Investments Limited announced resignation of Mr. Ratnesh Rukhariyar as Group Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, to pursue opportunity outside the group. His last working day as Group Company

Secretary and Compliance officer would be June 14, 2024. The Board has appointed Mr. Nitten Gupta, as Compliance officer for the purpose of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), with effect from June 15, 2024. Mr. Gupta is a qualified company secretary, law graduate and holds post graduate diploma in management. Mr. Gupta is working as General Manager (Corporate Secretarial) of the Company and is associated with the Company for more than one year. He has experience of more than 20 years in corporate secretarial, compliance, corporate restructuring and corporate legal.