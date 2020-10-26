Log in
NeuBase Therapeutics' : CEO, Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., to Present "Manufacturing Heat-Seeking Missiles Against Misbehaving Genes" at Tribe Public's Event on October 28, 2020

10/26/2020 | 08:20am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Tribe Public announced today that Dietrich Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, will present at Tribe Public's Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event at 8:30 a.m. PDT / 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

During this complimentary, 30-minute event, Dr. Stephan will deliver his presentation titled 'Manufacturing Heat-Seeking Missiles Against Misbehaving Genes.' He will alsobe available for a brief Q&A session. To register for the complimentary event, please visit NeuBase.TribePublic.com to reserve a seat for this limited capacity Zoom-based event.

Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D. is an industry veteran who is considered one of the fathers of the field of precision medicine, having trained with the leadership of the Human Genome Project at the NIH and then going on to lead discovery research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute and serve as professor and chairman of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Stephan has identified the molecular basis of dozens of genetic diseases and published extensively in journals such as Science, the New England Journal of Medicine, Nature Genetics, PNAS, and Cell. In parallel, Dr. Stephan has founded or co-founded more than ten biotechnology companies and has advised numerous other companies. These companies are backed by top-tier investors such as Sequoia Capital, KPCB, Thiel Capital, and Khosla Ventures as well as corporate partners such as Life Technologies, Pfizer, and Mayo Clinic. Notably, Dr. Stephan founded NeuBase Therapeutics in August 2018, took it public in 2019, and has since grown the company to market capitalization to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Dr. Stephan received his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and his B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University.

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe's events focus on issues that the Tribe's members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encourages to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe's FREE 'Wish List' process. Visit Tribe Public's Website www.tribepublic.com to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

ABOUT NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase's designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

CONTACT:

Tribe Public, LLC.
John F. Heerdink, Jr.
Managing Partner
john@tribepublic.com

SOURCE: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/612184/NeuBase-Therapeutics-CEO-Dietrich-A-Stephan-PhD-to-Present-Manufacturing-Heat-Seeking-Missiles-Against-MisbehavingGenes-at-Tribe-Publics-Event-on-October-28-2020

Released October 26, 2020

Disclaimer

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:19:02 UTC

