NeuBase Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2021

05/14/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 19

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit presentation on May 21

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution with a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, as well as present a corporate overview and business update at the Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit, which are both being held in May 2021.

Conferences Details:

Event:RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Format:Fireside Chat
Date:Wednesday, May 19th
Time:11:30 a.m. ET
Location:Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here)
  
Event:Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit
Format:Presentation
Date:Friday, May 21st
Location:Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase’s targeted PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Information:

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
(858) 344-8091
jessica@litldog.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
