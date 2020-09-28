Log in
NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5th

09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the Chardan Virtual 4TH Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held on October 5 - 6.

Conferences Details: 
Event:Chardan Virtual 4TH Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, October 5TH
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location:  Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com
OP: (646) 751-4366

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
