Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBSE   US64132K1025

NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NBSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuBase to Participate at the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

09/28/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase”), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held October 4 - 5.

Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date:Tuesday, October 5th
Time:11:30 a.m. ET
Location:Webcast link or at the company’s website

About NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. 
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase’s targeted PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

NeuBase Media Contact:
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
+1 (858) 344-8091
jessica@litldog.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:06pNeuBase to Participate at the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
GL
09/15NeuBase to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit 
GL
09/14NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Anthony Rossomando, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
AQ
09/14Neubase Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Anthony Rossomando as Chief Technology Officer
CI
09/01NeuBase Therapeutics to Present Virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Inv..
GL
08/27NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/27NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS : Open Market Sale Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
08/19NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
08/16NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS : RBC Trims Price Target on NeuBase Therapeutics to $15 From $16 to R..
MT
08/13NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,89 $
Average target price 16,25 $
Spread / Average Target 318%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietrich A. Stephan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel I. Backenroth Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert Friedlander Chief Medical Officer
Curt W. Bradshaw Chief Scientific Officer
Sandra Porcile Rojas-Caro Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-43.20%127
MODERNA, INC.291.35%165 027
LONZA GROUP AG26.86%57 923
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.49%47 547
CELLTRION, INC.-26.60%31 003
SEAGEN INC.-7.21%29 566