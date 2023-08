Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc., formerly Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc., (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. and non-U.S. equity or fixed income securities of energy infrastructure companies. The Fund’s energy infrastructure companies include Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships, MLP affiliates, YieldCos, pipeline companies, utilities, C corporations and other companies that operate within the oil and gas storage, transportation, refining, marketing, equipment and services, drilling, exploration or production sub-industries. The Fund's investment manager is Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC.

