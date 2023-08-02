Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. announced that it has amended its revolving credit facility to increase the amount of available debt financing in order to bring it more in line with the Fund's current asset level. Under the amended terms of the Facility, the lender's total commitment increased from $100 million to $125 million, the commitment fee was lowered and the duration of the Facility was extended, among other changes.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Announces Amendment to Leverage Facility
Today at 05:30 pm
