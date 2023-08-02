Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc., formerly Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc., (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to seek a total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. and non-U.S. equity or fixed income securities of energy infrastructure companies. The Fundâs energy infrastructure companies include Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships, MLP affiliates, YieldCos, pipeline companies, utilities, C corporations and other companies that operate within the oil and gas storage, transportation, refining, marketing, equipment and services, drilling, exploration or production sub-industries. The Fund's investment manager is Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC.

