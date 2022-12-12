Neuland Laboratories : Loss of share certificate

December 13, 2022 To BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Exchange Plaza, Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: 524558 Scrip Code: NEULANDLAB; Series: EQ Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Issue of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of share certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced

Pursuant to the Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-RTAMB/P/CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, please be informed that the Company has approved issuance of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of share certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced by the following shareholder(s), as per the details given below:

Folio No Name of the No. of Old Distinctive No Letter of shareholder shares Certificate Confirmation No Number 0010417 Lorna Sequeira / 100 26296 2951201- 2951300 39 Sharon Jan Sequeira 100 26297 2951301 - 2951400 100 26298 2951401 - 2951500 100 26299 2951501 - 2951600 100 26300 2951601 - 2951700 442 45915 5510783 - 5511224

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you

Yours Sincerely,

For Neuland Laboratories Limited

SARADA Digitally signed by SARADA BHAMIDIPATI

BHAMIDIPATI Date: 2022.12.13 09:50:47 +05'30'

Sarada Bhamidipati

Company Secretary