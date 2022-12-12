Neuland Laboratories : Loss of share certificate

|
December 13, 2022
|
|
To
|
|
BSE Limited
|
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal
|
Exchange Plaza,
|
Street, Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001
|
Scrip Code: 524558
|
Scrip Code: NEULANDLAB; Series: EQ
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
|
Sub: Issue of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of share certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced
Pursuant to the Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-RTAMB/P/CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, please be informed that the Company has approved issuance of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of share certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced by the following shareholder(s), as per the details given below:
|
Folio No
|
|
Name of the
|
No. of
|
Old
|
Distinctive No
|
Letter of
|
|
|
shareholder
|
shares
|
Certificate
|
|
Confirmation No
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
0010417
|
|
Lorna Sequeira /
|
100
|
26296
|
2951201- 2951300
|
39
|
|
|
Sharon Jan Sequeira
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
26297
|
2951301 - 2951400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
26298
|
2951401 - 2951500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
26299
|
2951501 - 2951600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
26300
|
2951601 - 2951700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
442
|
45915
|
5510783 - 5511224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you
Yours Sincerely,
For Neuland Laboratories Limited
|
SARADA
|
Digitally signed by
|
SARADA BHAMIDIPATI
BHAMIDIPATI Date: 2022.12.13 09:50:47 +05'30'
Sarada Bhamidipati
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Neuland Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 04:54:00 UTC.