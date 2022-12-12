Advanced search
    524558   INE794A01010

NEULAND LABORATORIES LIMITED

(524558)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
1611.15 INR   -0.36%
Neuland Laboratories : Loss of share certificate
PU
11/23Neuland Laboratories to Sell Company Land in Hyderabad, India for $14 Million
MT
11/23Neuland Laboratories Appoints CFO
MT
Neuland Laboratories : Loss of share certificate

12/12/2022 | 11:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 13, 2022

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal

Exchange Plaza,

Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: 524558

Scrip Code: NEULANDLAB; Series: EQ

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Issue of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of share certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced

Pursuant to the Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-RTAMB/P/CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, please be informed that the Company has approved issuance of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of share certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced by the following shareholder(s), as per the details given below:

Folio No

Name of the

No. of

Old

Distinctive No

Letter of

shareholder

shares

Certificate

Confirmation No

Number

0010417

Lorna Sequeira /

100

26296

2951201- 2951300

39

Sharon Jan Sequeira

100

26297

2951301 - 2951400

100

26298

2951401 - 2951500

100

26299

2951501 - 2951600

100

26300

2951601 - 2951700

442

45915

5510783 - 5511224

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you

Yours Sincerely,

For Neuland Laboratories Limited

SARADA

Digitally signed by

SARADA BHAMIDIPATI

BHAMIDIPATI Date: 2022.12.13 09:50:47 +05'30'

Sarada Bhamidipati

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 04:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 10 279 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2023 950 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 0,34%
Capitalization 20 671 M 250 M 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 521
Free-Float 60,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 611,15 INR
Average target price 1 786,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Managers and Directors
Davuluri Sucheth Rao Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Davuluri Rama Mohan Rao Executive Chairman
Sarada Bhamidipati Secretary & Compliance Officer
Humayun Raja Dhanrajgir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEULAND LABORATORIES LIMITED4.06%252
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.73%459 469
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.69%343 005
NOVO NORDISK A/S25.40%295 189
PFIZER, INC.-12.41%290 321
ABBVIE INC.20.43%288 271