NeurAxis, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.47746 million compared to USD 0.618805 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 4.9 million compared to USD 2.08 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.35 compared to USD 1.14 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.35 compared to USD 1.14 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 1.93 million compared to USD 2.07 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 9.31 million compared to USD 4.77 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.65 compared to USD 2.7 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.65 compared to USD 2.7 a year ago.
NeurAxis, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 20, 2023 at 05:16 pm EST
