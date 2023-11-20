Neuraxis, Inc. is a growth-stage company that is primarily focused on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children. The Company is involved in advancing the science with its Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology. The Companyâs pipeline B-Stim device is used for the indication of functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional nausea in children. The IB-Stim is a PENFS system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with IBS. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pipeline has indications, including chronic nausea, post-concussion syndrome, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and cyclic vomiting syndrome.