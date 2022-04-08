Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. NeuRizer Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRZ   AU0000214967

NEURIZER LTD.

(NRZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 12:16:17 am EDT
0.1950 AUD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuRizer : Application for quotation of securities - NRZ

04/08/2022 | 12:19am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

NEURIZER LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

NRZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

27,777,778

08/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity NEURIZER LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code NRZ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 107531822

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and Time 17-Dec-2021 09:32

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

New - Proposed issue of securities - LCK

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The issue of shares is in relation to part of the First Investment as detailed in the ASX Announcement dated 17 December 2021.

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

ASX +security code and description NRZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 8/4/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 27,777,778

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The issue price has been calculated in accordance with the ASX Announcement dated 17 December 2021.

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.12600000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NeuRizer Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEURIZER LTD.
12:19aNEURIZER : Application for quotation of securities - NRZ
PU
04/07NeuRizer Appoints Ammonia Licensor for Urea Project
MT
04/01NeuRizer Limited Completes Its Initial Bankable Feasibility Study for the NeuRizer Urea..
CI
03/25Leigh Creek Energy Shareholders Approve Name Change to NeuRizer
MT
03/24Leigh Creek Energy has Changed its Name to NeuRizer Ltd
CI
03/22Leigh Creek Energy Secures Net-Zero Emissions Certification
MT
03/20Leigh Creek Energy Starts Site Work for South Australia's Leigh Creek Urea Project; Sha..
MT
03/20Leigh Creek Energy Limited Commences Site Activity Associated with and Preliminary to G..
CI
03/11Leigh Creek Energy Secures Activity Notification for Leigh Creek Project
MT
03/10Leigh Creek Energy Limited Receives Formal Activity Notification from Department for En..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,6 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net cash 2021 22,6 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart NEURIZER LTD.
Duration : Period :
NeuRizer Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEURIZER LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phillip J. Staveley Managing Director, CFO & Executive Director
Daniel Justyn Douglas Peters Executive Chairman
Cristian Bolda General Manager-Operations
Murray K. Chatfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Wang Zhe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEURIZER LTD.21.88%132
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.49%126 417
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.93%72 463
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.79%69 339
CNOOC LIMITED45.70%66 645
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.37%58 773