NeuRizer : Application for quotation of securities - NRZ

NEURIZER LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code: NRZ
Security description: ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities to be quoted: 27,777,778
Issue date: 08/04/2022

1.1 Name of entity NEURIZER LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code NRZ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 107531822

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Announcement Date and Time 17-Dec-2021 09:32

New - Proposed issue of securities - LCK

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The issue of shares is in relation to part of the First Investment as detailed in the ASX Announcement dated 17 December 2021.

ASX +security code and description NRZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 8/4/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted 27,777,778

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

The issue price has been calculated in accordance with the ASX Announcement dated 17 December 2021.

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.12600000