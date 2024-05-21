NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

May 2024

NASDAQ: NRBO

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "projects," "plans", "estimates" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market size and potential growth opportunities of our current and future product candidates, capital requirements and use of proceeds, clinical development activities, the timeline for, and results of, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and potential regulatory approval and commercialization of its current and future product candidates. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on its commercial strategy; the timeline for regulatory submissions; ability to obtain regulatory approval through the development steps of our current and future product candidates, the ability to realize the benefits of the license agreement with Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., including the impact on future financial and operating results of NeuroBo; the cooperation of our contract manufacturers, clinical study partners and others involved in the development of our current and future product candidates; potential negative interactions between our product candidates and any other products with which they are combined for treatment; our ability to initiate and complete clinical trials on a timely basis; our ability to recruit subjects for our clinical trials; whether we receive results from our clinical trials that are consistent with the results of pre-clinical and previous clinical trials; impact of costs related to the license agreement, known and unknown, including costs of any litigation or regulatory actions relating to the license agreement; effects of changes in applicable laws or regulations; whether we are able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and effects of changes to our stock price on the terms of the license agreement and any future fundraising. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and our current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties, risks and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to this presentation.

This presentation also may contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

Strong Leadership Team

Management Team

Hyung Heon Kim, Chief Executive Officer

  • 20+ years of experience in M&A, financing and corporate governance
  • 10+ years of licensing, M&A and compliance with Dong-A Group
  • Former General Counsel/SVP at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group
  • BA Soonghsil University, JD Washington University School of Law

Marshall H. Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer

  • 35+ years of financial experience
  • 20+ years working with life science investors and analysts
  • CFO of Nevakar Inc., Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aerocrine AB and Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • BS University of Maryland, MBA Indiana University

Mi-Kyung Kim, Ph.D., RPh, Chief Scientific Officer

  • 25+ years in drug discovery research at Dong-A ST
  • Specialized in diabetes, obesity, MASH, immune-mediated diseases
  • Ph.D., RPh, College of Pharmacy, Ewha Womans University

Robert Homolka, SVP Clinical Operations

  • 35+ years in pharmaceutical and biotech development
  • Sr. director of clinical operations in Adiso Therapeutics
  • Director of clinical operations at Shire/Takeda pharmaceuticals
  • Director of experimental trial management at AstraZeneca

Compelling Investment Opportunity

Targeting Obesity and MASH with a Pipeline of Next Generation Therapeutics

  • Aiming to Increase Shareholder Value through Multiple, Near-Term, Value Creating Milestones
    • DA-1726
      • Open IND for Treatment of Obesity
      • First patient dosed and actively recruiting into a Phase 1 for obesity
    • DA-1241
      • Open IND for Treatment of MASH and Type 2 Diabetes
      • Actively recruiting into a Phase 2a for DA-1241 in subjects with presumed MASH
      • Completed SAD and MAD studies (in healthy volunteers and subjects with T2D)
  • Backed by Strategic Partner and Major Shareholder, Dong-A ST
  • Well Capitalized With $16.0 million in Cash at the end of Q1 2024. Cash runway into Q4 2024
  • Exploring Strategic Opportunities to out-license legacy assets

Pipeline

AssetIndicationPreclinicalPhase 1

Phase 2

2a2b

DA-1241 MASH

(GPR119 Agonist)

DA-1726

Obesity OBESITY

(GLP1R/GCGR Dual Agonist)

Multiple Near-Term Milestones:

Targeting to Increase Shareholder Value

Investments in the current DA-1241Phase 2a and DA-1726Phase 1 have the potential for significant returns in the event of clinical and regulatory success

2024

DA-1241

2025

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1/Q2 2025

Phase 2a

Phase 2a

Meeting with FDA

Last Patient Last Visit

Top Line Results

DA-1726

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Phase 1

Phase 1 (Part 1)

Phase 1 (Part 1) Last Patient

IND No Objections

First Patient In

Visit

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Phase 1 (Part 1)Top Line

Phase 1 (Part 2) Last Patient

Phase 1 (Part 2) Top

Results

Visit

Line Results

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Phase 1 (Part 2) First

Phase 1 (Part 3) IND

Patient In

Update Submission

* These milestones assume regulatory and clinical success, which is not guaranteed

DA-1726: Upcoming Phase 1 Part 3 Trial in Obesity Timeline

Phase 1 Part 3 will assess total weight loss at 24 weeks, exploring maximum titratable dose and dietary changes.

2025

DA-1726

Part 3

2026

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

H1 2026

H2 2026

Part 3

Part 3

Part 3

Part 3

Part 3

IND Update Submission

First Patient Dosed

Last Patient Enrolled

Last Patient Visit

Top Line Results

Q2 2025

Part 3

IRB Approval

* These milestones assume regulatory and clinical success, which is not guaranteed

DA-1726: Upcoming Phase 1 Part 3 to Evaluate Maximum Titratable Dose

Study Objectives

  • Gain an understanding of drug titration and dosing
  • Time to maximum-tolerated dose
  • Titration up to the maximum-tolerated individualized dose

Exploratory Efficacy Endpoints

  • Evaluate total weight loss at 24 weeks - change in baseline at maximum-tolerated individualized dose to the end of treatment period
  • Explore dietary changes including caloric intake and composition
  • Explore type of weight loss - lean muscle mass versus fat loss
  • Evaluate sustained weight loss after discontinuation

Study Design

Study Overview

A multicenter, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled, Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the

efficacy and safety of DA-1726 in obese, otherwise healthy subjects

Additional Endpoints

Biomarker changes (PK, PD)

Longer term safety (i.e., AEs, Lab, ECG)

3 Period design

Study Design

Titration Period - up to 12 weeks

Treatment Period - at least 12 weeks at individualized maximum titratable dose

Off-Drug Period - up to 8 weeks

No. of Subjects and Location

Approximately 50 subjects randomized in a 4:1 ratio of DA-1726 or Placebo at multiple centers in the United States

Enrollment (estimated)

FPFV Q3 2025

LPLV 1H 2026

Notes: FPFV (First Patient First Visit); LPLV (Last Patient Last Visit); PK (Pharmacokinetic); PD (Pharmacodynamic)

DA-1726

A Novel GLP1R/GCGR Dual Agonist for the Treatment of Obesity

DA-1726: Indication - Obesity - Competitive Differentiation

Pemvidutide

DA-1726

Mazdutide

Survodutide

Semaglutide

Tirzepatide

Innovent Biologics

Developer

Altimmune

NeuroBo

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novo Nordisk

Lilly

Lilly

Status

Phase 1

Phase 3 (China, 9mg)

Marketed (Obesity/Wegovy®)

Marketed

Phase 3 ready

Phase 2 (USA)

Phase 3

(Obesity/Zepbound®)

Marketed (T2D/Ozempic®)

NDA in China for 6mg

Marketed (T2D/Mounjaro®)

Action

GLP-1R/GCGR (Glucagon receptor)

GLP-1R/GCGR

GLP-1R/GCGR

GLP-1R/GCGR

GLP-1R agonist

GLP-1R/GIPR

(1:1) *

(3:1) *

(Undisclosed) *

(8:1) *

(Unknown)

(NA)

dual agonist

dual agonist

dual agonist

dual agonist

dual agonist

Dosage

once weekly, injection

Exploratory dosing

once weekly, injection

once weekly, injection

once weekly, injection

once weekly, injection

in Phase 1

Efficacy in

Body weight loss,

Exploratory efficacy

Body weight loss,

Body weight loss,

Body weight loss,

Body weight loss,

15.6% @ 48-week

18.6% @ 48-week

Human

in Phase 1

18.7% @ 46-week

14.8% @ 68-week

20.9% @ 72-week

(high dose 2.4mg)

(placebo adjusted, 9mg)

Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting,

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea,

Nausea, diarrhea,

Nausea, diarrhea,

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, etc.

constipation.

Safety in

Exploratory safety

abdominal distension.

vomiting, constipation,

decreased appetite, vomiting,

Treatment discontinuations

Discontinuations due to adverse

No discontinued treatment

abdominal pain.

constipation.

Human

in Phase 1

due to AEs: 24.6%

events 19.6% (high dose 2.4mg)

due to adverse events during

Treatment discontinuations

Treatment discontinuations

(BI: due to rapid dose

9mg Phase 2

due to AEs: 7% for 2.4mg

due to AEs: 6.2% for 15mg

escalation)

Weight loss similar or better as

compared to semaglutide

Differentiation

Better tolerability due to

balance approach as compared

to semaglutide

Note : Above GLP-1R/GCGR relative ratio are based on publicly available data and internal research data.

These results may vary depending on methodologies used for calculation.

