Neurocrine Biosciences : 2021 Annual Report*

Neurocrine Biosciences has four commercial, FDA-approved treatments in the United States and a robust pipeline with multiple mid-to-late-stage programs focused on diseases and disorders across neurology, neuroendocrinology, and neuropsychiatry.
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia (TD), Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as over a dozen mid-to-late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)
CORPORATE
Kevin C. Gorman, Ph.D.
MANAGEMENT
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew C. Abernethy
Chief Financial Officer
Eric Benevich
Chief Commercial Officer
David W. Boyer
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Julie S. Cooke
Chief Human Resources Officer
BOARD OF
William H. Rastetter, Ph.D.
DIRECTORS
Chairman of the Board,
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
and Fate Therapeutics
Kevin C. Gorman, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer,
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
Gary A. Lyons
Former President and Chief Executive
Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
Johanna Mercier
Chief Commercial Officer,
Gilead Sciences
George J. Morrow
Former Executive Vice President,
GlobalCommercial Operations,
Amgen Inc.
STOCKHOLDER
Transfer Agent
INFORMATION
American Stock Transfer
Corporate Counsel
Cooley LLP
Kyle W. Gano, Ph.D.
Chief Business Development
and Strategy Officer
Darin M. Lippoldt, J.D.
Chief Legal Officer
Malcolm C. Lloyd-Smith
Chief Regulatory Officer
Jude Onyia, Ph. D.
Chief Scientific Officer
Eiry W. Roberts, M.D.
Chief Medical Officer
Leslie V. Norwalk
Former Acting Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Richard F. Pops Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Alkermes plc
Shalini Sharp
Former Chief Financial Officer and
Executive Vice President
of Ultragenyx
Stephen A. Sherwin, M.D.
Former Chairman of the Board
and Chief Executive Officer,
Cell Genesys, Inc.
Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
Neurocrine Biosciences is turning 30 this year. As I look back, I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during that time, most notably, the impact we've made on the lives of patients living with movement disorders like tardive dyskinesia (TD) and Parkinson's disease. The success of INGREZZA has allowed us to reinvest in our company and develop a neurology-focused pipeline that features 12 mid-to-late-stage programs. With this set of clinical assets and others to follow, we have a tremendous opportunity to bring even more treatments to patients who need better options.
This broad pipeline of novel assets is key to the next chapter in Neurocrine Biosciences' history. Each asset has the potential to address serious neurological-related disorders and we expect Phase 2 and registrational study data readouts on a number of these unique compounds throughout this year and into next. We are advancing investigational compounds in areas like schizophrenia and major depressive disorder, where our medicines could be used together with available treatment options to further improve patient outcomes. In some cases, we are developing medicines in areas like congenital adrenal hyperplasia and essential tremor where there have been no new treatment options for over 50 years. And in other disorders, we are advancing programs to address specific rare pediatric epilepsies and dyskinetic cerebral palsy, areas where even today, there are no approved treatment options for patients. We are excited about the potential of Neurocrine Biosciences' pipeline, and what it can mean to the lives of patients around the world.
At the same time, we are proud of the essential role INGREZZA continues to play in addressing TD. INGREZZA continues to be the most prescribed and preferred treatment option for these patients and, despite the challenging impact of the pandemic on patients, prescribers, offices and clinics, more patients were treated with INGREZZA in 2021 than ever before. With roughly 85% of the TD patient population still undiagnosed or not treated at all, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of INGREZZA's full potential. Our strong conviction in the long-term opportunity for INGREZZA is evidenced by the commercial investments we are making to improve diagnosis and treatment rates in 2022 and beyond.
We remain committed to taking on some of the world's toughest health problems and neurological-focused drug development, because we are confident in our balanced pipeline, long-term approach, and judicious investment strategy.
We have strategically positioned Neurocrine Biosciences to efficiently and effectively study multiple mechanisms of action against one disease while researching one compound across multiple indications. Given the nature of our field, we know not everything is going to work. When we do not initially succeed, we learn. And when we are ultimately successful, we make a profound impact on patient lives. It is a tremendous privilege, and a responsibility we do not take lightly. It is also the opportunity that inspires and energizes us every day.
Importantly, Neurocrine Biosciences is delivering for our patients, shareholders, and the communities in which we live and work, simultaneously. Our recently published 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues most relevant to our business and how we are making
a positive impact in all three areas. In particular, accelerating our efforts in relation to diversity, equity, and inclusion remains a priority. In 2021 we were very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Johanna Mercier to our Board of Directors, bringing the percentage of women on our Board to 33%. We also hired the company's first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and rolled out unconscious bias training
to all employees. We continue to partner with a number of STEM organizations to promote diversity in the life sciences community. We are honored and humbled to have been named to a number of "Best Places to Work" lists in 2021 in recognition of these initiatives, and others, and as a testament to our winning culture rooted in strong ethics and teamwork.
Upon reflection on the last 30 years, I wish I could say the company has evolved exactly as contemplated in our original business plan, but the truth is, progress is not always linear. It is our ability to take new challenges in stride that has shaped our corporate character and established Neurocrine Biosciences as an innovative leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. With strong commercial momentum and a talented team advancing our pipeline, I am optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us for the next 30 years and beyond.
Sincerely,
Kevin C. Gorman, PH.D.
Chief Executive Officer
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. )
Filed by the Registrant ☒
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐
Check the appropriate box:
Preliminary Proxy Statement
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
Definitive Proxy Statement
Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
No fee required.
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
12780 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
To Be Held on May 18, 2022
TO THE STOCKHOLDERS:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held on May 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., local time, at the Company's corporate headquarters located at 12780 El Camino Real, San Diego, California 92130, for the following purposes as more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this Notice:
The election of the three nominees for Class II Directors named herein to the Board of Directors to serve for a term of three years;
An advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers;
To approve an amendment and restatement of the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan;
To approve an amendment and restatement of the Company's 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and
To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting of Stockholders or any continuation, adjournment or postponement thereof.
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
All stockholders are normally invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in person. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our current COVID-19 policies, we strongly urge our stockholders not to attend the Annual Meeting in person this year and to instead submit proxy votes. Our Annual Meeting this year will be purely functional in format to comply with the relevant legal requirements. There will be no presentations or exhibitions. No refreshments will be provided, and any Board members or officers attending the meeting will not meet with stockholders individually. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. You may vote over the Internet, as well as by telephone or by mailing a proxy or voting instruction form. Please review the instructions on each of your voting options described in these proxy materials. Stockholders attending the Annual Meeting may vote in person even if they have returned a proxy.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Darin Lippoldt
Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
San Diego, California
April 7, 2022
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholders'
Meeting to be Held on May 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Local Time at
12780 El Camino Real, San Diego, California 92130.
The proxy statement and annual report to stockholders are available at
www.proxyvote.com. Please have the control number on your proxy card available.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 17:31:04 UTC.