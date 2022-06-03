Neurocrine Biosciences : 2021 Annual Report*

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Neurocrine Biosciences is turning 30 this year. As I look back, I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during that time, most notably, the impact we've made on the lives of patients living with movement disorders like tardive dyskinesia (TD) and Parkinson's disease. The success of INGREZZA has allowed us to reinvest in our company and develop a neurology-focused pipeline that features 12 mid-to-late-stage programs. With this set of clinical assets and others to follow, we have a tremendous opportunity to bring even more treatments to patients who need better options.

This broad pipeline of novel assets is key to the next chapter in Neurocrine Biosciences' history. Each asset has the potential to address serious neurological-related disorders and we expect Phase 2 and registrational study data readouts on a number of these unique compounds throughout this year and into next. We are advancing investigational compounds in areas like schizophrenia and major depressive disorder, where our medicines could be used together with available treatment options to further improve patient outcomes. In some cases, we are developing medicines in areas like congenital adrenal hyperplasia and essential tremor where there have been no new treatment options for over 50 years. And in other disorders, we are advancing programs to address specific rare pediatric epilepsies and dyskinetic cerebral palsy, areas where even today, there are no approved treatment options for patients. We are excited about the potential of Neurocrine Biosciences' pipeline, and what it can mean to the lives of patients around the world.

At the same time, we are proud of the essential role INGREZZA continues to play in addressing TD. INGREZZA continues to be the most prescribed and preferred treatment option for these patients and, despite the challenging impact of the pandemic on patients, prescribers, offices and clinics, more patients were treated with INGREZZA in 2021 than ever before. With roughly 85% of the TD patient population still undiagnosed or not treated at all, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of INGREZZA's full potential. Our strong conviction in the long-term opportunity for INGREZZA is evidenced by the commercial investments we are making to improve diagnosis and treatment rates in 2022 and beyond.

We remain committed to taking on some of the world's toughest health problems and neurological-focused drug development, because we are confident in our balanced pipeline, long-term approach, and judicious investment strategy.