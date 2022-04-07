Neurocrine Biosciences : 2022 ESG Report

2022

Neurocrine Biosciences Corporate Sustainability Report

Table of Contents

Letter from our CEO 03

About Neurocrine Biosciences 04

Corporate Sustainability at Neurocrine Biosciences 05

High Business Ethics and Compliance 06

Our Corporate Values 06

Compliance 07

Supplier Code of Conduct 07

Our People 08

Flexible Work Environment 08

Training and Development and Engagement 09

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives 10

Recognition 11

Our Communities 12

Our Products 13

Patient Access and Pricing 15

Product Safety and Quality 16

Our Environment 17

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) 18

Letter from our CEO,

At Neurocrine Biosciences, our purpose for 3 decades has been to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. To deliver on that purpose, our staff, management team and Board of Directors are 100% committed to ensuring we do the right thing for our patients, our people, the communities where we work and live, our planet, our shareholders and all stakeholders. Our mission is to be a leading neuroscience-focused company. To get there, we have several important corporate goals to execute upon, including improving our ESG report output and maintaining our high rankings from third-party ESG rating agencies relative to our peer group.

On that note, I'm pleased to present our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). This report, only our second CSR publication, offers insight into how we are addressing the most important and impactful areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focus for our company, as we strive to make a positive impact on people's lives.

This report features several important updates to better outline our sustainability programs. Key additions among others, include:

• Oversight of ESG at Neurocrine Biosciences

• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs and Initiatives

• Community-Focused Initiatives to Serve the Underprivileged

• Supplier Code of Conduct

• Advancing our Hazardous Waste Recycling Efforts

We have been both honored and humbled to be named to a number of "Best Places to Work" lists. This is a testament to the culture at Neurocrine Biosciences, a culture rooted in strong ethics and further grounded in dedication, teamwork and perseverance.

I'm very proud of what we've been able to accomplish, but we know we have much more to do. We look forward to continuing to engage with you on these important initiatives.

Sincerely,

Kevin C. Gorman, PH.D.

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

About Neurocrine Biosciences

At Neurocrine Biosciences, our purpose is simple: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options.

We apply our experience and unique insight into the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science.

While others walk away from neuroscience because of risk and complexity, our team persists, resulting in four FDA-approved therapies for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, and uterine ﬁbroids*, as well as clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas.

For three decades Neurocrine Biosciences has worked to advance medicines for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. Unconstrained by a single platform or technology, we embrace the most promising science, pathways, and partnerships to develop medicines that meet the unique needs of the patients we serve.

Through internal investment and external collaboration, we relentlessly pursue scientiﬁc discovery and development that can lead to important therapies for patients who desperately need new, better options.

* in collaboration with AbbVie

Corporate Sustainability at Neurocrine Biosciences

Our ESG programs are consistent with our purpose, which we fulﬁll through effective management of critical environmental, social, and governance principles that are fundamental to our business. Our ESG initiatives, which are closely aligned with those identiﬁed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the biotechnology industry, focus on the following commitments:

Operate with the highest standards of business ethicsAdhere to the highest product quality and safety standardsInvest in our people and communitiesMinimize our impact on the environment

Neurocrine Biosciences is a proud member of the Biopharma Sustainability Roundtable (BSRT), a sector-speciﬁc platform designed to connect and support senior biotech and pharma executives in driving biopharma sustainability agendas forward. The BSRT addresses a wide range of environmental, social, and governance topics, from strategy and governance, through operations and reporting, to impact. Neurocrine Biosciences' Board of Directors has deligated oversight of all

ESG strategies and policies to the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee. The below graphic outlines our ESG governance structure:

Core Team MembersManagement Committee (MC)Board CommitteeBoard of Directors

Members

• Corporate Affairs

• Environmental Health & Safety • Chief Corporate Affairs Ofﬁcer • Chief Financial Ofﬁcer • Nominating & Corporate Governance • All

• Human Resources

• Investor Relations • Chief Human Resources Ofﬁcer

• Legal

• Chief Legal Ofﬁcer

Role

Develop and implement strategy, priorities, and objectives

Oversee strategy, priorities, and objectivesOversee and review strategy, initiatives, policies, and communications (with employees, investors, other stakeholdersOversee all strategies and policies

Communication Flow

Provide monthly updates to MC membersUpdate Board Committee on progress

Provide periodic updates to Board of Directors