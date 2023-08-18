By Brenda León

Neurocrine Biosciences said Friday the Food and Drug Administration approved Ingrezza capsules to treat adults with chorea, an abnormal involuntary movement disorder associated with Huntington's disease.

The San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company said the FDA approval is supported by data from two clinical studies conducted in collaboration with the Huntington Study Group.

Huntington's disease is a hereditary progressive neurodegenerative disorder in which the loss of certain neurons within the brain causes motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms.

Most people with the disease experience chorea, which is characterized by irregular and unpredictable movements. Chorea can affect various parts of the body and interfere with motor coordination, gait, swallowing and speech.

Huntington's disease affects an estimated 41,000 adults in the U.S., with more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease, Neurocrine Biosciences said.

