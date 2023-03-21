Advanced search
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(NBIX)
04:02pNeurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Stifel 2023 CNS Days
PR
03/15Transcript : Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Mar-15-2023 10:45 AM
CI
03/10Neurocrine Biosciences Presents Data on In Vitro Dissolution Performance of INGREZZA Capsule Contents via Soft Foods or Feeding Tube at AMDA, PALTC 2023 Annual Conference
AQ
Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Stifel 2023 CNS Days

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Stifel 2023 CNS Days at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, and Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will participate at the conference.       

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as over a dozen mid- to late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-present-at-the-stifel-2023-cns-days-301776917.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
