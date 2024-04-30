April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the granule formulation of Neurocrine Biosciences' INGREZZA drug to treat movement disorders associated with Huntington's disease, the company said on Tuesday.

Huntington's disease is an inherited condition that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, resulting in a gradual decline in motor control, cognition and mental stability.

INGREZZA was first approved in 2017 in its oral capsule formulation to treat adults with movement disorders tardive dyskinesia and chorea.

The granule formulation, INGREZZA SPRINKLE, was developed as an alternative for patients with tardive dyskinesia and chorea who face difficulty swallowing capsules.

The company, however, did not disclose the pricing and availability of the drug.

