May 28, 2024 at 04:33 pm EDT

May 28 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences CEO Kevin Gorman will retire on Oct. 11 after three decades with the company that he founded and will be succeeded by Kyle Gano.

Gorman founded Neurocrine in 1992 and held several leadership positions before being appointed CEO in 2008.

Kyle Gano is currently chief business development and strategy officer.

Shares of the company were down 3.2% at $136 after the bell.

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)